Allison Transmission Launches eGen Power™, Its New Zero Emission Electric Axles for Medium and Heavy-Duty Commercial Trucks

eGen Power™ is the second product offering under the recently announced Allison eGen™ brand of fully electric and electric hybrid propulsion solutions, positioning Allison to lead the charge into the future of commercial vehicle electric propulsion

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Allison Transmission, the largest global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions and a supplier of commercial vehicle propulsion solutions, including electric hybrid and fully electric propulsion systems, is pleased to announce the launch of eGen Power, Allison’s new series of fully integrated zero emission electric axles.

The eGen Power product family will be the second product offering under the recently announced Allison eGen portfolio of fully electric and electric hybrid propulsion solutions. Allison will launch the eGen Power 100D, capable of a 23,000 lb GAWR, as the first electric axle variant within the eGen Power series of products. eGen Power electric axles will be manufactured in Allison’s recently completed 110,000 square foot electric axle development and manufacturing facility in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

The eGen Power 100D is one of the most powerful and fully integrated e-axle systems in the world for medium- and heavy-duty trucks. It features two electric motors capable of generating 200 kW of continuous power each, or 400 kW in total, with a peak combined power of 550 kW. The eGen Power 100D also integrates a two-speed transmission into the central housing. The two-speed transmission facilitates a high starting gradeability, top speed and efficiency as well as an optional differential lock. This efficiency advantage translates to increased range capability or a reduction in battery pack size, optimizing the economic value the eGen Power electric axles deliver.

These advantages are why Hino Trucks and Hexagon Purus chose to integrate the Allison eGen Power 100D into the Hino XL7 truck most recently showcased during the October 5, 2020 “Project Z” zero emission vehicle development program announcement by Hino Trucks.

“Hino Trucks and Allison Transmission have a long-standing partnership, as evidenced by our industry leading five-year powertrain warranty and Allison’s standard position in all Hino conventional trucks,” said Glenn Ellis, Senior Vice President of Customer Experience at Hino Trucks. “As we embark on our ZEV development program, Project Z, we are hopeful to incorporate Allison’s eGen Power e-axle into our future product offering.”

“Allison is continuing to build our electrification product portfolio under the Allison eGen brand, and we continue to advance those products through collaborative validation programs with leading truck original equipment manufacturers globally,” said Branden Harbin, Managing Director of Global Marketing at Allison Transmission. “Our promise to our customers is to provide the most reliable and valued propulsion solutions in the world to enable our customers to work more efficiently. We plan to continue to be a propulsion solution provider of choice, regardless of power source or propulsion type.”

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission (NYSE: ALSN) is the world’s largest manufacturer of fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, as well as a supplier of commercial vehicle propulsion solutions, including electric hybrid and fully electric propulsion systems. Allison products are used in a wide variety of applications, including on-highway trucks (distribution, refuse, construction, fire and emergency), buses (school, transit and coach), motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment (energy, mining and construction applications) and defense vehicles (wheeled and tracked). Founded in 1915, the company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. With a market presence in more than 80 countries, Allison has regional headquarters in the Netherlands, China and Brazil with manufacturing facilities in the U.S., Hungary and India. Allison also has approximately 1,500 independent distributor and dealer locations worldwide. For more information, visit allisontransmission.com.

