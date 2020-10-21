Allego Wins CLO Learning in Practice Award from Chief Learning Officer Magazine for the Second Year in a Row

Award recognizes innovative use of Allego’s learning and enablement technology

NEEDHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Allego, provider of the market-leading learning and enablement platform for sales and other business-critical teams, today announced that it has been recognized by Chief Learning Officer magazine’s Learning in Practice Awards for demonstrating Excellence in E-Learning. The company was selected for its work with a global enterprise software organization that used the Allego platform to transform sales enablement across the business, ultimately creating a more effective sales operation.

Allego received this award for helping its customer overcome numerous sales enablement challenges after experiencing continuous business success and company-wide growth. To help overcome these obstacles, the company implemented Allego's comprehensive learning and enablement platform to integrate mobile video-based learning and coaching into its sales enablement strategy. As a result, the company's sales leadership can easily and quickly share knowledge across its global, consistently growing workforce, as well as gain insight into how its employees are accessing that knowledge, which is another key differentiator of the Allego platform.

Additionally, because the Allego platform was built with remote learning, coaching and collaboration in mind, it is perfectly positioned for workforces that are operating from home, which has recently become a focus across most organizations due to the COVID-19 crisis.

“Now more than ever, it’s critical for Allego to empower our customers by providing solutions that help them adapt to an ever-changing world so they can continue to drive revenue and meet their business goals,” said Yuchun Lee, CEO and co-founder of Allego. “This recognition validates the hard work of our amazing employees across the entire organization and reaffirms our commitment to our customers. Our top priority is to position ourselves as a trusted partner and a key component of their success.”

Every year, the Learning in Practice Awards are presented to learning leaders and providers who demonstrate excellence in the design and delivery of employee development programs. This recognition from Chief Learning Officer magazine marks the second year in a row Allego has been recognized for innovative use of its learning and enablement technology. Last year, the company was awarded for demonstrating Excellence In Technology Innovation for its work with Finastra.

About Human Capital Media (HCM)

Through editorial content, events, research and awards programs, HCM is the leading voice for companies that care about their people. HCM is a publishing group dedicated to providing organizations with the tools and insights necessary for success. Brands include Chief Learning Officer and Workforce. For more information, visit humancapitalmedia.com.

About Allego, Inc.

Allego’s learning and enablement platform ensures that employees have the skills, timely knowledge, and supporting materials to accelerate team success. Instead of traditional onboarding and training marathons—which are rapidly outdated and quickly forgotten—enablement and training teams use Allego to deliver the fresh, bite-sized learning that employees need to close deals in today’s dynamic business environment. Content is personalized and mastered through reinforcement, on-the-job coaching, and peer collaboration. More than 300,000 professionals use Allego to onboard faster, deliver consistent messaging, rapidly adopt best practices, coach and practice more frequently, and collaborate more effectively. To learn more about Allego and learning and enablement in the flow of work, please visit www.allego.com.

