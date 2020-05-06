Allego, the Learning and Readiness Market Leader, Named a 2020 Best Workplace by Inc. Magazine

Standout employee engagement and company culture places Allego on Inc.’s list of the highest-scoring businesses in the country

NEEDHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Allego, provider of the market-leading learning and readiness platform for sales and other business-critical teams, has been named to Inc. magazine’s annual list of the Best Workplaces for 2020. Hitting newsstands May 12 in the May/June 2020 issue, and as part of a prominent Inc.com feature, the list is the result of a wide-ranging and comprehensive measurement of private American companies that have created exceptional workplaces through vibrant cultures, deep employee engagement, and stellar benefits.

Click to Tweet: Have you heard? @AllegoSoftware was recognized by @Inc as a 2020 Best Workplace based on exceptional employee engagement, company culture and trust in the future https://bit.ly/2SIq1Gq

This recognition from Inc. is yet another testament to Allego’s commitment to its employees. For the past two years, Allego was also named by the Boston Business Journal as a Best Place to Work based on the company’s efforts to create an enjoyable and meaningful work environment for employees. In addition, Allego saw record growth in 2019 from existing customers as well as deployments from new customers, which further validated Allego’s employee-first mindset. At the same time, Allego was able to roll out multiple enhancements to its learning and readiness platform throughout the year and saw a 140% compound annual growth rate, an achievement the company has been able to maintain since its inception.

“We’re dedicated to building and upholding a culture where employees are not only motivated, but excited to help move the company forward each day,” said Yuchun Lee, CEO and co-founder of Allego. “The recognition by Inc. as a top workplace is a true testament to our commitment to employee engagement and collaboration, which has also had a direct impact on the continued success of the company.”

Collecting data from more than 3,000 submissions, Inc. singled out 395 finalists for this year’s list. Each nominated company took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, on topics including trust, management effectiveness, perks, and confidence in the future. Inc. gathered, analyzed, and audited the data, then ranked all the employers using a composite score of survey results.

“Building a great corporate culture comes only from strong leadership,” says Inc. magazine Editor-in-Chief Scott Omelianuk. “The companies on Inc.’s Best Workplaces list are setting an example that the whole country can learn from, especially now, when company culture is more important to the workforce than ever.”

About Allego

Allego’s agile learning and readiness platform ensures that sales reps and other key employees have the skills and timely knowledge to make the most of each selling situation or initiative. Instead of traditional onboarding and training marathons–which are rapidly outdated and quickly forgotten– enablement and training teams use Allego to deliver the fresh, bite-sized learning that employees need to close deals in today’s dynamic business environment. Content is personalized and mastered through reinforcement, on-the-job coaching, and peer collaboration. Hundreds of thousands of professionals use Allego to onboard faster, deliver consistent messaging, rapidly adopt best practices, coach and practice more frequently, and collaborate more effectively. To learn more about Allego and agile learning and readiness, please visit www.allego.com.

About Inc. Media

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

Allison Rynak

617-645-0314

arynak@allego.com

Matter on behalf of Allego

Ryan Lemos

978-496-0797

allego@matternow.com