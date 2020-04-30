Allego Customer to Present Case Study on Creating Effective Sales Onboarding and Bootcamp Experiences at SiriusDecisions Summit 2020

Applause session to provide real world perspective on how to create engaging approaches to sales training and enablement

NEEDHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Allego, provider of the market-leading learning and readiness platform for sales and other business-critical teams, today announced it is a sponsor of the first-ever virtual SiriusDecisions Summit taking place May 4-7, and that its customer, Applause, the worldwide leader in digital quality and crowdsourcing testing, will present a session that shows how the company transformed its onboarding and bootcamp experiences to be more engaging and effective.

Click to Tweet: Attending @Forrester’s #SDSummit next week? Don’t miss @AllegoSoftware’s case study session on 5/4 with @Applause on creating engaging #onboarding and bootcamp experiences #sales https://bit.ly/2YjnjdT

What: SiriusDecisions Summit is the premier gathering of B2B sales, marketing and product leaders. The virtual event will feature 120 live-streaming sessions, engaging keynote sessions, customer success stories and an interactive Marketplace, in which attendees can visit sponsors’ virtual booths. Attendees can stop by Allego’s virtual booth and enter a raffle to win a $100 Amazon gift card.

Who: At the conference, Allego’s valued customer Applause presents:

How Applause Created Engaging Onboarding and Bootcamp Experiences

Adelle Bonavire, Director of Sales Enablement, Applause

Monday, May 4 at 11:30am ET

Session description:

Like many growing global organizations, Applause struggled with how to standardize its onboarding processes across geographic regions. Furthermore, the company was spending time and effort running quarterly bootcamps, yet many reps were still struggling and not retaining what they learned. Applause turned to Allego to completely revamp its onboarding and bootcamp processes to be more engaging and effective, earning rave reviews from reps and managers alike.

For more information about Allego’s learning and readiness platform, please visit: https://www.allego.com or visit the company’s virtual booth in the SiriusDecisions Summit Marketplace.

About Allego

Allego’s agile learning and readiness platform ensures that sales reps and other key employees have the skills and timely knowledge to make the most of each selling situation or initiative. Instead of traditional onboarding and training marathons–which are rapidly outdated and quickly forgotten– enablement and training teams use Allego to deliver the fresh, bite-sized learning that employees need to close deals in today’s dynamic business environment. Content is personalized and mastered through reinforcement, on-the-job coaching, and peer collaboration. Hundreds of thousands of professionals use Allego to onboard faster, deliver consistent messaging, rapidly adopt best practices, coach and practice more frequently, and collaborate more effectively. To learn more about Allego and agile learning and readiness, please visit www.allego.com.

Allison Rynak

617-645-0314

arynak@allego.com

Matter on behalf of Allego

Ryan Lemos

978-496-0797

allego@matternow.com