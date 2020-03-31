All ExOne 3D Printing Facilities Open to Support Critical Manufacturing Needs, Business Continuity

The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania granted ExOne a waiver to continue critical manufacturing operations at its Pittsburgh-area headquarters and production facility

Other U.S. operations in Ohio and Michigan remain open under “essential critical infrastructure” guidance from the U.S. Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency

ExOne facilities in Gersthofen, Germany, and Kanagawa, Japan, also remain open

NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#3Dprinting--The ExOne Company (Nasdaq: XONE), the global leader in industrial sand and metal 3D printers using binder jetting technology, today announced that its five global facilities remain open to support manufacturing for essential critical infrastructure and emergency needs to combat the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

On Monday, ExOne’s headquarters and production facility was granted a waiver to Pennsylvania’s executive order to close all non-life-sustaining businesses.

ExOne’s industrial 3D printers and facilities routinely support mission-critical production for the agriculture, aerospace, defense, energy, and other industries. The company’s 3D printers are an essential part of supply chains that ensure continuity of clean water, oil and gas, medical research, as well as supplies to astronauts at the International Space Station, among other vital defense functions.

“We are grateful to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania for granting ExOne a waiver, so we can continue to support manufacturing operations that are now more critical than ever,” said John Hartner, ExOne CEO. “While the COVID-19 pandemic remains fluid, we continue to work diligently to ensure continuity of services to our customers and partners who deliver critical services, while protecting our employees and communities.”

ExOne’s facilities are now operating with essential staff only, with most others working remotely, and have enacted a number of safety precautions, including social distancing and other actions recommended by the CDC, to protect employees and customers.

Essential Manufacturing Services

ExOne’s exclusive binder jetting technology quickly transforms powder materials — including metals, ceramics, composites and sand — into precision parts, metalcasting molds and cores and other innovative tooling solutions. Printable materials include 10 single-alloy metals, six ceramics and five composite materials — including 316L, 304L, copper, titanium, and Inconel 625.

ExOne’s production facilities manufacture both industrial 3D printers and 3D printed parts, and our teams have expertise in re-engineering parts for rapid 3D production as well as solving other manufacturing challenges with 3D printing. For rapid metal, ceramic or composite part production, please contact us at www.exone.com/covid19response or 1-877-773-9663.

Transforming Supply Chains Long-term

ExOne is proud to work with the medical, manufacturing, and governmental communities in the historic response to solving critical supply chain challenges during this crisis.

“This crisis demonstrates the critical role 3D printing should play in de-risking supply chains and enabling a distributed manufacturing strategy, closer to the point of use,” Hartner said. “During these challenging times, we remain strongly encouraged by high interest in 3D printing, a record backlog, and sufficient liquidity and discipline to carry us through this crisis.”

