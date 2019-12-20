Alivi and CredSimple Partner to Improve Medical Credentialing

Increasing Efficiency and Operational Functionality for its Clients

DORAL, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alivi, 2019 ranked Inc. 5000 company and solutions resource for health plans, announced today a recent partnership with CredSimple to utilize their technology platform to accelerate the credentialing of provider and facility qualifications in order to assure patients receive the highest quality healthcare following the National Committee of Quality Assurance NCQA standards.

CredSimple is the leading cloud-based healthcare credentialing technology. By using this platform, Alivi provides greater transparency and visibility over its provider networks by automating, streamlining and simplifying the process of credentialing. Alivi will also be able to help its clients lower the total cost of credentialing, save time, and increase efficiency and operational functionality by expanding their Business Process Outsourcing BPO product.

“CredSimple is redefining the provider credentialing process for the healthcare industry. Delivering significant improvement in credentialing turnaround times,” said Mike Simmons, CredSimple Founder, and Chief Executive Officer.

“Our initial and recredentialing services are increasing the quality of healthcare by following the highest credentialing standards. Our goal is to continue developing products that help our health plan partners in our mission of improving the healthcare industry,” said Gabriel Rojas, Alivi Chief Revenue Officer.

About CredSimple

CredSimple is a cloud-based healthcare credential verification organization that serves health plans, independent physician associations, telehealth companies, and healthcare organizations that manage provider networks. Their Credential Verification Cloud (CVC) platform enables healthcare organizations to address, manage and monitor their compliance needs around credentialing. CredSimple was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York. For more information visit www.credsimple.com.

About Alivi

Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Alivi is ranked in the Inc. 5000 and is an award-winning company that provides solutions for health plans to facilitate the delivery of healthcare benefits. Our healthcare solutions help health plans improve access to care for their Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries, removing key barriers to improved health and well-being. Our products include a non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) platform, ancillary provider networks and a business process outsourcing service. We combine deep industry knowledge with technology expertise to provide proven solutions that help improve results, streamline operations, and manage costs. We’re passionate about our mission to continue building services that bring value to health plans, providers and member through deep meaningful partnerships and customer feedback. For more information visit www.alivi.com.

