AliveCor Bags $65 Million Round

MOUNTAIN VIEW — AliveCor, a developer of AI-based personal ECG technology and enterprise cardiology solutions, has raised a $65 million series E financing led by existing investors OMRON, Khosla Ventures, WP Global Partners, Qualcomm Ventures and Bold Capital Partners.

Proceeds from this financing will be used to accelerate growth of AliveCor’s remote cardiology platform both domestically and around the world. The company’s AI-powered ECG determinations will be augmented with telehealth services, as well as with detection and condition management services for providers and institutions. The enhanced partnership with OMRON will also position the company to include hypertension management within its service portfolio.

AliveCor’s KardiaMobile device provides instant detection of atrial fibrillation, bradycardia, tachycardia, and normal heart rhythm in an ECG.

To date, AliveCor products have served more than one million customers around the world, and recorded more than 85 million ECGs. This vast data set gives the company a meaningful advantage in building new AI-based services to drive a new age of advanced and improved cardiological care. AliveCor believes that comprehensive services coupled with AI-powered diagnostics will have an ongoing impact on cost, quality, and most importantly on responsiveness: resolving false positives and improving response time in medical emergencies.

“We are grateful for the continued confidence of our investors” said Priya Abani, CEO of AliveCor. “This financing speaks to the transformative power our technology brings to the healthcare system. We remain positioned to fulfill our vision of delivering AI-based, remote cardiological services for the vast majority of cases when cardiac patients are not in front of their doctor.”