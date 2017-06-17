Align Technology Joining S&P 500

SAN JOSE — Align Technology, Inc. announced that Standard & Poor’s (S&P) will add the company to the S&P 500 Index after the close of trading on Friday, June 16, 2017. Align will be added to the S&P 500 GICS Health Care Supplies Sub-Industry index.

Align will replace Teradata in the S&P 500 Index. Teradata’s market capitalization dropped below $3.7 billion so it no longer qualifies for the index. Align has a market cap of $11.65 billion.

Align Technology designs and manufactures the Invisalign system, the most advanced clear aligner system in the world, and iTero intraoral scanners and services.

“We are excited to be added to the S&P 500 Index,” said Joe Hogan, Align President and CEO. “This major milestone for the company reflects the significant impact that our technology and innovations have had on the orthodontic market. Over the past 20 years we have helped our customers transition from a manual procedure for straightening teeth, to a fully digital process with the Invisalign system and iTero intraoral scanners, treating over 4.5 million patients. On behalf of Align’s board of directors and our 6,800 proud employees around the world, we are honored for this distinction.”

The Invisalign system is offered in more than 90 countries worldwide.