Alight names Michael Rogers to top HR role

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alight Solutions, a leading provider of next level human capital and business solutions, today announced that Michael Rogers has been named chief human resources officer.

Michael brings more than 15 years of HR leadership experience, most recently as chief people officer of NGA Human Resources until the close of Alight’s acquisition of the business in late 2019. In addition, he has also held key HR leadership roles at Vistaprint, Travelocity and Cisco.

“Michael’s transformational, global perspective is perfectly aligned to the priorities we are driving across Alight,” said Stephan Scholl, chief executive officer at Alight. “Just as we are defining the future of HR for our clients, we are also focused on being on the leading edge with our own HR and people strategies.”

“I have had the opportunity to see and experience the people and the culture that make Alight a great place to work,” said Michael Rogers. “I am thrilled to take on this role and advance Alight’s focus on creating a culture and workplace that reflects the unique and diverse nature of our colleagues and the world in which we live.”

Michael reports to chief executive officer Stephan Scholl and is based in Belgium.

