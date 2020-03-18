Alice Handy and George Siguler to Retire from the MSCI Inc. Board of Directors

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MSCI Inc. (NYSE: MSCI), a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community, announced today that Alice W. Handy and George W. Siguler will retire from MSCI’s Board of Directors (the “Board”), effective at the upcoming MSCI 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on April 28, 2020. Both Ms. Handy and Mr. Siguler have served as independent directors since 2009.

“ For over ten years, MSCI’s Board, management team and shareholders have greatly benefited from both Alice and George’s guidance on strategic growth initiatives and insights into our clients and the markets where we operate,” said Henry A. Fernandez, MSCI’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

“ George’s expertise in both the public and private markets and his record of success in the investment management industry have made his perspective an invaluable resource to the Company. Alice’s extensive experience investing on behalf of endowments across asset classes has significantly contributed to MSCI’s ability to better serve the needs of our clients. Additionally, through their respective service on MSCI’s Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee and Audit Committee, George and Alice have helped to build robust governance and risk management oversight at MSCI,” continued Mr. Fernandez.

" On behalf of MSCI and its shareholders, I want to express my deep gratitude to both Alice and George for their many contributions and service to MSCI. Their presence on our Board will be missed, and I wish them all the best for the future," added Mr. Fernandez.

Ms. Handy and Mr. Siguler are retiring pursuant to MSCI’s director retirement policy, which requires directors to retire at age 72. Effective upon their retirement on April 28, 2020, the Board will have ten directors. As previously announced, Paula Volent and Sandy C. Rattray were appointed to serve on the Company’s Board, effective February 26, 2020.

