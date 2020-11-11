Alibaba Generates RMB498.2 Billion (US$74.1 Billion) in GMV During the 2020 11.11 Global Shopping Festival

Over 470 participating brands surpassed RMB100 million in sales during the 11-day campaign

HANGZHOU, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA; HKEx: 9988) today announced the 2020 11.11 Global Shopping Festival generated RMB498.2 billion (US$74.1 billion) in gross merchandise volume (GMV) during the 11-day campaign from November 1 to 11, an increase of 26% compared to the same timeframe in 2019.

“Over the past 12 years, innovation has been at the heart of 11.11 and along the way it became a global consumer festival. 11.11 is defined by our consumers, merchants and our partners across the ecosystem, and also a beneficiary of all the support from society,” said Jiang Fan, President of Taobao and Tmall. “We will continue to focus on developing our digital infrastructure in the service of empowering merchants of all sizes to find a path to success in the digital economy.”

Over 470 brands achieved more than RMB100 million in GMV, showcasing the value creation of digital transformation across the Alibaba Digital Economy.

The Alibaba digital infrastructure handled 583,000 orders per second during peak of activity, demonstrating the strength and scale of our underlying technology platform.

Cainiao Network processed more than 2.32 billion delivery orders cumulatively over the 11-day period.

Livestreaming has become an indispensable marketing tool, with over 30 livestreaming channels featured on Taobao Live that each generated more than RMB100 million in GMV.

Highlights from the 2020 11.11 Global Shopping Festival

250,000 brands in total participated in 11.11 this year, of which 31,000 are overseas brands. Within these overseas brands, 2,600 participated in 11.11 for the first time.

357 emerging brands became top sellers in their respective subcategories. More than 1,800 emerging brands surpassed their GMV from 11.11 last year and, of these, 94 emerging brands enjoyed sales growth of over 1,000%.

Under Alibaba’s Spring Thunder initiative, 1.2 million merchants and 300,000 factories focused on overseas trade from more than 2,000 industry clusters across China participated in 11.11.

AI customer chatbot handled over 2.1 billion queries during the 11-day period.

The United States was the top country selling to China by GMV. Other top-selling countries to China, in alphabetical order, include: Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, New Zealand and UK.

About the 11.11 Global Shopping Festival

The 11.11 Global Shopping Festival began in 2009 with participation from just 27 merchants as an event for merchants and consumers to raise awareness about the value of online shopping. More than 250,000 brands are participating in this year’s event. For the latest news and updates on the 2020 11.11 Global Shopping Festival, please visit: www.alizila.com

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group’s mission is to make it easy to do business anywhere. The company aims to build the future infrastructure of commerce. It envisions that its customers will meet, work and live at Alibaba, and that it will be a good company that lasts for 102 years.

Note: GMV for the 11.11 Global Shopping Festival is the total value of orders settled through Alipay on Alibaba's China retail marketplaces, Kaola, Lazada, AliExpress, and New Retail and consumer services platforms from November 1 to November 11, 2020. It is reported on a real-time basis and includes shipping charges paid (where applicable). Alibaba Group’s operating results disclosed in this press release are denominated in RMB; year-over-year comparisons and growth rates are calculated on the basis of RMB amounts and are not affected by foreign exchange rate fluctuations. All translations of RMB into US$ are made at US$1=RMB6.7232, the central parity rate announced by the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) on October 30, 2020. All GMV and other figures presented in this press release are unaudited and subject to adjustments.

