Alfresco Ranked a Leader in Independent Content Management Market Analysis

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Cloud--Alfresco Software, an open source, content management platform and solutions provider today announced the company has been named a leader in a new assessment of the content management market by Nucleus Research. The (“Content Management Technology Value Matrix 2020”) report noted that Alfresco “differentiates itself with quick deployment, ease of customization, and contextual search capabilities.” The Nucleus Research team based their analysis on actual end-user experiences that drive the value customers achieve from each solution with particular regard to the solution’s usability, functionality, and value to the user.

Tony Grout, Chief Product Officer, Alfresco, noted: “We are delighted with this recognition by Nucleus Research, which echoes the feedback we receive from our customers acknowledging the tremendous competitive value and efficiency gains they reap when using Alfresco’s content management solutions. Customers are demanding more from their IT infrastructure, especially in today’s challenging economic and remote working environment: seamless connectivity with their ERP systems, faster and more secure accessibility to their important information, and a modern, more flexible environment.“

Organizations need to implement systems that allow every employee to gain access to the information they need to complete their tasks – a significant challenge for those organizations who rely on legacy or on premises systems and now must move to the cloud. Of particular concern is the underlying security, regulatory compliance, and records management that needs to be deployed. Federation services has unsurprisingly become a top roadmap priority and a trend that is reshaping content services strategies.

Alfresco enables employees to search and work on ‘single source of truth’ content located in Alfresco or other ‘manage-in-place’ repositories with its best-in-class Federation Services. These unique capabilities also provide centralized control and 'manage-in-place' records management across distributed, structured and unstructured content repositories, as well as protects the integrity of content with records management and open government standards compliance.

Barbara Peck, Principal Analyst at Nucleus Research said: “Content management solutions are more essential and valuable than ever, given the immense amount of data and computing power required for remote work. As many companies stay out of the office for the foreseeable future, content management solutions will need to provide seamless integration with other applications to deliver viewable content across multiple platforms to deliver demonstrable value.”

Users reported that any selection of a vendor would include content integration in core business processes. Alfresco satisfies this requirement with its certified integration with SAP (e.g., seamless integration of Alfresco Digital business Platform and SAP NetWeaver®, SAP S/4 HANA®, and SAP Fiori®) as well as integrations with Salesforce and other ERP applications.

Nucleus Research analysts noted that maximizing productivity is top of mind for users – a critical attribute that Alfresco brings to enterprise content management with its content accelerators (e.g., Claims Management as a Service and Policy and Procedures as a Service) that offer no-code, highly configurable user interfaces.

To remain an industry leader, Alfresco continues to build on its foundation of innovation and thought leadership, most recently rolling out several new product capabilities (e.g., a high speed Enterprise Viewer, new generation Federation Services, and AI/ML-based Intelligent Services). The company also acquired content services specialist Technology Services Group (TSG) to help those enterprises needing to invest “in consulting services to not only define the company’s needs but also assist with deployments and ensure the buyer is prepared for future needs.”

The Nucleus Research report (“Content Management Technology Value Matrix 2020”) can be accessed here.

About Alfresco

Alfresco is the leading open source content management and solutions provider for information-rich enterprises with huge volumes of unstructured content. Alfresco provides simply a better way for people to work, ensuring they have the information they need, exactly when they need it most wherever they work. Alfresco helps more than 11 million people at 1,300+ industry-leading organizations, including Cisco, Pitney Bowes, the Canadian Museum for Human Rights, US Department of the Navy, the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and NASA, be more responsive and competitive. Founded in 2005, Alfresco is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, with operations in Atlanta, GA., Maidenhead and London, UK, and Sydney, Australia. For more information on Alfresco, please visit http://www.alfresco.com

John Stewart

john.stewart@alfresco.com