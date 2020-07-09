Alfresco Boosts Alfresco Cloud with New Policy and Procedures Solution

No code approach provides fast, easy configuration of customer-specific business processes for change requests and dynamic workflows

Intelligent approval assignment enabling consistent and streamlined approvals, and signature reduction

Support for Complex Changes - multiple documents changes managed as a single change package

Broad industry regulatory compliance (FDA, ISO, NRC, …)

Complete lifecycle management from creation through release, attestation notifications and reporting, periodic reviews and document obsoletion

Alfresco Policy and Procedures as a Service is a no code, tailored solution accelerator using modern search features and reporting tools that enables business users to quickly and easily locate, change, approve, and release both simple business procedures (e.g., expense polices, hiring policies, disciplinary Policies, etc.) as well as more complex and regulated manufacturing and operations documents (e.g., specifications, standard operating procedures, batch records, formulation documents, etc.).

Joan Zerkovich, Senior VP Operations, American Association of Insurance Services, said: "AAIS deployed the Alfresco-based content solution via AWS for the management of property & casualty insurance policies and their supporting materials. The dynamic workflow and change control has allowed our users to streamline the collaborative efforts undertaken as a result of regulatory and market driven factors. In addition, the responsiveness of Alfresco in terms of integration opportunities has provided AAIS the support necessary to implement machine learning software as part of our overall toolset.”

Alfresco Policy and Procedures as a Service secures content so that consumers only have access to the correct approved or released documents, while authorized authors and approvers can update, annotate and approve work-in-progress documents. The solution also provides repeatable change control enabling users to initiate and process change request packages with both collaborative reviews as well as formal and dynamic workflow approvals that will gather electronic signatures. This ensures that changes to policies and procedures are correctly documented while demonstrating compliance with legal, quality, and regulatory requirements including support for electronic signatures aligning with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA 21 CFR Part 11), Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) and International Organization for Standardization (ISO).

Mark Stevens, SVP and GM, Cloud Operations in Managed Services, Alfresco noted: “We’re optimizing our content services and solutions across PaaS to enable broad enterprise adoption. By driving technology innovation and addressing enterprise requirements for consistency, Alfresco is helping improve user decision-making and reduce errors typically found with ad hoc or static workflow template approaches.”

The policy and procedures solution features high-speed viewing, annotation and redaction as well as side-by-side viewing of documents in a single view. Additionally, it includes security measures so end users do not have ability to download the entire document to their desktop or own personal file store.

The Alfresco Cloud, which is hosted in Amazon Web Services, is extremely reliable with a high-availability architecture that is fully redundant and includes state-of-the-art security features. It comprises a number of on-demand services including Content as a Service, Governance as a Service, and AI as a Service.

Alfresco boasts multiple new customers in a wide range of industries using the policy and procedures solution including manufacturing, healthcare, life sciences, entertainment, insurance, and automobile.

About Alfresco

Alfresco is the leading open source content services and solutions provider for information-rich enterprises with huge volumes of unstructured content. Alfresco provides simply a better way for people to work, ensuring they have the information they need, exactly when they need it most wherever they work. Alfresco helps more than 11 million people at 1,300+ industry-leading organizations, including Cisco, Pitney Bowes, the Canadian Museum for Human Rights, US Department of the Navy, the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and NASA, be more responsive and competitive. Founded in 2005, Alfresco is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, with operations in Atlanta, GA., Maidenhead and London, UK, and Sydney, Australia. For more information on Alfresco, please visit http://www.alfresco.com.

