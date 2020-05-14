Alfresco Announces FY2020 Partner Award Winners and Newly Designed Partner Program

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alfresco Software, an open source, content services provider today announced its Fiscal year 2019 Partner Award winners – each of whom are on the front lines of digital innovation. Additionally, Alfresco launched a newly designed globally standardized program that simplifies the way Alfresco conducts business with its Partners to increase the opportunities for profitability for both Partners and Alfresco alike.

Alfresco has further increased its commitment to its Partners and continues to invest significantly in building and enhancing the program. The company recently expanded its Global Systems Integrator network with the addition of Texas-headquartered NTT Data and its 50,000 professionals worldwide, who can support cloud migrations, streamline business processes or upgrade aging infrastructures.

Key highlights of the newly designed program include the development of new partner tiers, the creation of a new partner portal, quarterly business reviews, the creation of joint go-to-market campaigns, dedicated marketing resources, additional sales and support, and other key business enhancements.

For the Partner Awards, each winning partner had to demonstrate a notable commitment to the Alfresco Partner Program and have achieved a compelling digital transformation for joint customers – whether they were recognized for innovative use of the Alfresco Digital Business Platform, or for creative implementation of an Alfresco industry solution.

Scott Elliott, Senior Vice President, Alfresco Worldwide Alliances and Channels, noted: “These awards recognize those partners that delivered innovative and unique Alfresco-based services and solutions that solved our joint customers’ most critical business challenges. We’re proud to work with these companies and these awards are a testament to our partners’ dedication in solving problems, shaping industry trends within key markets, and creating real business value and results.”

Global Technology Partner of the Year Ephesoft: With the release of new technical and business integrations, Ephesoft extends the Alfresco Digital Business Platform with powerful AI/ML-driven document capture arena supporting an enterprise’s digital transformation. Over the past year, Ephesoft tripled its year-over-year growth rate with its modern document capture solutions.

European Partner Award Winners EMEA Partner of the Year – TATA Consulting Services (UK): For the successful completion of a proof of concept as part of a client-side consultancy project that led to a significant Alfresco implementation involving migration from an IBM FileNet Content Manager for a leading general insurance, life and pensions provider in the UK. Moreover, they have demonstrated significant commitment to Alfresco by investing in one of the largest Alfresco Centers of Excellence comprising more than 150 trained Alfresco specialists. EMEA Renewals Partner of the Year – Atol Conseils et Développements (France): Achieved the highest renewal rate based on their laser focus on delivering customer satisfaction coupled with their knowledge of their customers’ business, and strong collaboration with the Alfresco team. EMEA UK & Ireland Partner of the Year – SynApps Solutions (UK): SynApps’s Enterprise Content expertise combined with their deep industry knowledge and user experience design know-how closed several new business opportunities in the healthcare, financial services and transportation industries. EMEA North Partner of the Year – NLX (Netherlands): With seven new deployments and live implementations, NLX have demonstrated outstanding market leadership integrating Pega and Alfresco solutions for the Public Sector in The Netherlands. EMEA South Partner of the Year – CGI (France): CGI’s skills in Alfresco’s Digital Business Platform architecture helped design a winning, scalable and highly secure ECM platform technical environment leading to a significant new joint customer win with the French Defense.

Americas Partner Award Winners Global Systems Integrator (GSI) Partner of the Year – Cognizant: This award is in recognition for several new business implementations including Victory capital and the USAA. Additionally, Cognizant developed and deployed SafeDX, an industry-first, multi-tenant, SaaS solution that leverages Alfresco Content Services (ACS) and Governance Services (AGS) and is deployed at several pharmaceutical companies to manage clinical trials. Systems Integrator Partner of the Year – Micro Strategies (New Jersey): As a strategic partner for more than 13 years, Micro Strategies delivers end-to-end technology solutions and consultancy helping their clients navigate the IT landscape. In FY2020, Micro Strategies succeeded in becoming the top revenue generating partner. In addition, they were instrumental in closing one of Alfresco’s first major PaaS opportunities. Governance Partner of the Year – Zia technologies (Colorado): Zia is a strategic Alfresco partner with 10 years of experience providing point of sale and payment processing technologies. With deep expertise in Governance Records Management worked with Alfresco to close multiple, new opportunities over the past year.



The Alfresco Partner program includes System Integrators, Technology Partners, and ISVs (Independent Software Vendors) who build on the Alfresco Digital Business Platform to create exceptional software solutions that meet a variety of business and public service requirements based on their industry experience and expertise. The Partner program grew through the past year with several new Global System Integrators joining Alfresco including Accenture, CapGemini, Cognizant, TATA Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, and Wipro.

About Alfresco

Alfresco Software, Inc. (“Alfresco”) is a commercial, open source software company that builds and markets a cloud-native, process, content and governance intensive Digital Business Platform. It is a single, integrated platform built from the ground up by Alfresco and is used to digitize processes, manage content and securely govern information. Alfresco is used by more than 1,300 industry-leading organizations, including Cisco, Canadian Museum for Human Rights, Delta Dental, Liberty Mutual, LexisNexis, Pitney Bowes, the Joint Chiefs of Staff, NASA, RBC Capital Markets and the US Navy Department. Founded in 2005, Alfresco has its headquarters in Boston, Massachusetts, USA and operations in Atlanta, GA., Maidenhead and London, UK, and Sydney, Australia. For more information about Alfresco, please visit http://www.alfresco.com.

