Alcott Enterprises Announces the Formation of Its Leadership and Advisory Board

Industry Leaders Join Alcott Enterprises

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Business--Alcott Enterprises, an Information Technology Consulting and Managed Services company, is pleased to announce its leadership and advisory board. The leadership and advisory board includes distinguished IT industry leaders whose focus is to shape and guide the strategy of Alcott Enterprise’s services and go-to-market strategies.

“Our newest members bring decades of senior leadership experience to the team. Their vast knowledge and strategic direction will help ensure our clients are receiving the highest quality of IT and consulting services. Technology is evolving at a rapid pace, and their knowledge and guidance are paramount to our clients’ success and the continued growth of our organization,” said Jordan Alcott, Alcott Enterprises Founder and CEO.

Newest Members to Alcott’s Leadership and Advisory Board:

Frank Palase, Strategic Advisor and Board Member, has over 30 years of experience in the Telco/Media/Engineering landscape. He is a proven thought leader who delivers a competitive advantage by leading companies through Digital Transformations. Frank is the Chief Digital Transformation Officer in the Media, Communications, and Energy sectors at Vlocity. He has led successful digital transformations at Telstra, Telecom Argentina, and, most recently, Verizon and AT&T. Frank has held Senior Vice President positions at DIRECTV and AT&T. FULL BIO

Chris Beaudin, Strategic Advisor and Board Member, is a full picture business-minded technologist with over 30 years of industry experience. He has served on both the CIO and CFO senior leadership teams of several Fortune 500 companies. As "CFO for the IT Department" at DIRECTV/AT&T, he was the finance lead for the annual $1.3B IT Strategy and Innovation budget. Chris has held leadership positions at Live Nation/Ticketmaster and for Nike and Dakine at JR 286. He currently serves as the CIO of JR 286, a global leader in the manufacturing and sporting goods industry. FULL BIO

Joe Diianni, Strategic Advisor and Board Member, is one of the Founding Partners of the global managed IT service provider Electric Red. Joe brings over 25 years of technology expertise working with market-leading businesses in corporate, education, and nonprofit organizations. Joe serves as the Virtual CTO/CIO and sits on the Advisory Boards for various organizations ranging from $100M to $500M in global annual revenue. FULL BIO

Richard Alcott, Strategic Advisor and Board Member, is a 25-year advertising media and marketing executive and an accomplished serial entrepreneur with four successful SaaS-based technology startups. His Tier 1 advertising agency experience consists of operational executive roles at Young & Rubicam, Ammirati Puris Lintas, Initiative, based in New York and Los Angeles. He left the corporate agency world to help launch venture-funded AudioAudit, a disruptive third-party broadcast digital supply chain solution. FULL BIO

About Alcott Enterprises:

Alcott Enterprises, established in 2014, is an Information Technology and Consulting company delivering agile IT strategies and next-generation IT managed services to companies throughout the United States.

