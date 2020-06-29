BusinessWire

Alaska Communications Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indexes

Posted on Author Business Wire Comments Off on Alaska Communications Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indexes

ANCHORAGE, Alaska--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alaska Communications (NASDAQ: ALSK) has been added as a member of the small-cap Russell 2000® Index and broad-market Russell 3000® Index, effective after the US market opens on June 29, as part of the 2020 Russell indexes reconstitution. The stock also was automatically added to the appropriate growth and value indexes.


“Alaska Communications is pleased to join the Russell 3000 and 2000 indexes. We believe our inclusion provides greater visibility and exposure to investors,” said Bill Bishop, Alaska Communications president and CEO.

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $9 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s US indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

For more information on the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the “Russell Reconstitution” section on the FTSE Russell website.

About Alaska Communications

Alaska Communications (NASDAQ: ALSK) is the leading provider of advanced broadband and managed IT services for businesses and consumers in Alaska. The company operates a highly reliable, advanced statewide data network with the latest technology and the most diverse undersea fiber optic system connecting Alaska to the contiguous U.S. For more information, visit www.AlaskaCommunications.com or www.alsk.com.


Contacts

Investor Contact:
Tiffany Smith, 907-564-7556
Manager, Board and Investor Relations
investors@acsalaska.com

Media Contact:
Heather Cavanaugh, 907-564-7722
Director, External Affairs and Corporate Communications

Business Wire

Related Articles
BusinessWire

Xylem ranks in Top 20 among 100 Best Corporate Citizens, globally

Posted on Author Business Wire

RYE BROOK, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#letssolvewater–Xylem, a leading global water technology company dedicated to solving the world’s most challenging water issues, has been named one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens in 3BL Media’s annual ranking of p…
BusinessWire

ISACA’s North America CACS 2020 Conference Pivots to Virtual Event, Provides Insights for Business IT Professionals Through Real-Time Challenges

Posted on Author Business Wire

SCHAUMBURG, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ISACA–ISACA’s North America CACS Conference, taking place 12-14 May 2020 as an online event, will provide education and thought leadership in IT audit, risk, cybersecurity and governance as business IT professionals…
BusinessWire

WiSA Announces Commercial Launch of Klipsch’s WiSA Certified Reference Wireless Speaker Line

Posted on Author Business Wire

Available for Purchase Now, Award-Winning Speakers Work Seamlessly with Any WiSA Ready Products, Including LG’s OLED and NanoCell 4K and 8K TVs
SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$WiSA #WiSA–WiSA® LLC, the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association, comp…