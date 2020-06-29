Alaska Communications Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indexes

ANCHORAGE, Alaska--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alaska Communications (NASDAQ: ALSK) has been added as a member of the small-cap Russell 2000® Index and broad-market Russell 3000® Index, effective after the US market opens on June 29, as part of the 2020 Russell indexes reconstitution. The stock also was automatically added to the appropriate growth and value indexes.

“Alaska Communications is pleased to join the Russell 3000 and 2000 indexes. We believe our inclusion provides greater visibility and exposure to investors,” said Bill Bishop, Alaska Communications president and CEO.

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $9 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s US indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

About Alaska Communications

Alaska Communications (NASDAQ: ALSK) is the leading provider of advanced broadband and managed IT services for businesses and consumers in Alaska. The company operates a highly reliable, advanced statewide data network with the latest technology and the most diverse undersea fiber optic system connecting Alaska to the contiguous U.S. For more information, visit www.AlaskaCommunications.com or www.alsk.com.

