Alaska Air Adding Nonstop to JFK From San Jose

Alaska Airlines is planning new daily, nonstop service between San Jose and New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport (JFK) beginning July 6.

Additionally, Alaska is expanding service between Seattle and JFK with an early-morning, nonstop flight, giving flyers convenient connections to Europe on its Global Partner airlines. Together, Alaska and Virgin America operate 15 flights a day to JFK from six West Coast gateways including Seattle, Portland, Oregon, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Las Vegas and soon San Jose.

“We continue to add exciting new destinations from our key West Coast hubs and focus cities, providing our valued guests more nonstop options to meet their business and leisure needs,” said John Kirby, Alaska’s vice president of capacity planning. “Alaska offers the most coast-to-coast markets of any airline, and continues to expand our route network with over 40 new markets added since the acquisition of Virgin America.”

Summary of new service:

Start Date City pair Departs Arrives Aircraft Frequency July 6 San Jose – JFK 7:05 a.m. 3:43 p.m. A320 Daily July 6 JFK – San Jose 4:45 p.m. 8:23 p.m. A320 Daily July 6 Seattle – JFK 7:05 a.m. 3:35 p.m. A320 Daily July 6 JFK – Seattle 6:55 p.m. 10:26 p.m. A320 Daily Flight times based on local time zones.

The new Alaska Lounge at JFK, located upstairs in Terminal 7, will open to the public in late April. It will offer a premium lounge experience featuring signature touches like a barista for custom crafted coffee drinks and a relaxing living room feel that embodies the airlines’ cool, West Coast vibe. Additional enhancements to the Terminal 7 airport experience, funded by a $65 million investment from British Airways, are helping to modernize the terminal and enhance the food and retail concession experience while providing new seating areas near the gates for an improved customer experience.

Alaska gates and the Alaska Lounge are located in the same terminal as Global Partners British Airways and Icelandair, providing guests convenient access to a combined 10 daily flights to top global destinations across Europe. Alaska allows Mileage Plan members to travel and earn miles to more than 900 destinations around the globe through a unique network of international partners, with many flying out of JFK.

With the addition of this new and expanded JFK service, Alaska provides 36 daily flights to 20 destinations from San Jose and 290 daily flights to 90 destinations from Seattle.