Alarm.com Wins 2020 ESX Innovation Awards for Technician and End User Tools

TYSONS, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--For the second consecutive year, Alarm.com (Nasdaq: ALRM) has earned two ESX Innovation Awards. Highlights, an Alarm.com mobile app feature that shows end users a visual summary of daily system activity in their homes, won the Mobile Apps for Consumers category. On-Site Wrap Up, an Alarm.com MobileTech tool, was selected as the Installation/Service Tools category winner for helping technicians keep track of the growing number of tasks they are required to complete, which helps improve overall customer engagement and satisfaction. In 2019, Alarm.com Smart Signal and Enterprise Access Control earned ESX Innovation Awards.

“ Our team is always imagining new ways that property owners can benefit from their systems, as well as new ways to streamline installation and troubleshooting,” said Alarm.com Chief Product Officer Dan Kerzner. “ This recognition from ESX underscores our innovation and commitment to delivering an excellent user experience for our millions of subscribers and the thousands of technicians who service their homes and businesses.”

Alarm.com is the only smart security and home automation platform to offer a standard mobile app feature like Highlights. Seeing noteworthy system events in a condensed timeline of animated icons and short video clips enriches the Alarm.com mobile app user experience. Homeowners can catch up on activities in and around the home throughout the day in seconds – seeing people come and go, when doors and garages are accessed and secured, temperature changes, lights turned on and off, and more.

In addition, users can save and share each Highlights reel on social media or through text and email. Comprehensive systems often generate the most compelling Highlights content, reinforcing upsell and RMR opportunities for Alarm.com security provider partners.

“ My customers rely heavily on Highlights to stay in the loop of what happens around their homes even when they're not around, without having to look for clips.” said Bryan Talbott, senior operations manager at Crimpco, Inc. “ Seeing a visual snapshot of the day's system activity right in the Alarm.com mobile app makes getting caught up a breeze. My customers really enjoy the ability to save and share their own Highlights videos because it personalizes the overall experience for them.”

Alarm.com On-Site Wrap Up empowers security providers who want a set of standard actions completed during customer visits. Combining auto-validated actions from the system and customized actions to fit the operations of the business, the MobileTech tool ensures field technicians are delivering consistent, high-quality service with nothing missed along the way. By ensuring that every technical check is complete, the tool helps reduce the need for additional service calls in the future, lowering support costs and freeing up technician’s time for other jobs.

On-Site Wrap Up can be used to help reinforce behaviors learned during training and establish consistency across installs. Features include:

Smart Actions. On-Site Wrap Up reduces manual work and automatically validates that the action is completed through integration with the Alarm.com system and MobileTech application.

Custom Actions. Service providers can create specific actions to satisfy any business need or process and ensure that company best practices are followed.

Adapts to Customer. Actions will only appear for the technician if they apply to the customer's account. This reduces clutter and annoyance for a technician since only appropriate actions are displayed.

Summaries. Aggregated information that produces detailed reporting allows managers to measure success and identify process or technician improvements that can improve customer satisfaction.

“ As a security dealer, nothing is more important than making sure we cross all the T’s and dot all the I’s for each type of installation. The Alarm.com On-Site Wrap Up tool helps ensure we do that,” said Robert McDonald, district general manager at Vintage Security. “ The MobileTech app is a powerful resource that allows our technicians to set up a customer account and ensure all of our criteria has been met. It’s vital that our onboarding for new customers goes as smoothly as possible — the first 30 days after a new installation can make the difference in how your customers view your company’s performance for years to come.”

On-Site Wrap Up also received a 2020 SIA New Product Showcase award and a 2020 Security Sales & Integration Most Valuable Product award. It is available in the Alarm.com MobileTech app and on the Partner Portal for Alarm.com and PointCentral technicians and service managers.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com is the leading platform for the intelligently connected property. Millions of consumers and businesses depend on Alarm.com's technology to manage and control their property from anywhere. Our platform integrates with a growing variety of Internet of Things (IoT) devices through our apps and interfaces. Our security, video, access control, intelligent automation, energy management, and wellness solutions are available through our network of thousands of professional service providers in North America and around the globe. Alarm.com's common stock is traded on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ALRM. For more information, please visit www.alarm.com.

