Alarm.com to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conference

TYSONS, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALRM), the leading platform for the intelligently connected property, today announced that Steve Valenzuela, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in and host one-on-one investor meetings at the Raymond James North American Equites Conference.


Event Details:

Raymond James North American Equites Conference
Tuesday, September 15, 2020
Fireside Chat at 9:40 a.m. ET

About Alarm.com Holdings, Inc.

Alarm.com is the leading platform for the intelligently connected property. Millions of consumers and businesses depend on Alarm.com's technology to manage and control their property from anywhere. Our platform integrates with a growing variety of Internet of Things (IoT) devices through our apps and interfaces. Our security, video, access control, intelligent automation, energy management, and wellness solutions are available through our network of thousands of professional service providers in North America and around the globe. Alarm.com's common stock is traded on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ALRM. For more information, please visit www.alarm.com.


Contacts

Investor Relations:
David Trone
Alarm.com
ir@alarm.com

Media Relations:
Matt Zartman
Alarm.com
mzartman@alarm.com

