BusinessWire

Alarm.com to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conference

Posted on Author Business Wire Comments Off on Alarm.com to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conference

TYSONS, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALRM), the leading platform for the intelligently connected property, today announced that Steve Valenzuela, Chief Financial Officer, will host one-on-one investor meetings at the Roth Technology Virtual Event.


Event Details:

Roth Technology Virtual Event
Wednesday, November 11, 2020
Hosting Investor Meetings

About Alarm.com Holdings, Inc.

Alarm.com is the leading platform for the intelligently connected property. Millions of consumers and businesses depend on Alarm.com's technology to manage and control their property from anywhere. Our platform integrates with a growing variety of Internet of Things (IoT) devices through our apps and interfaces. Our security, video, access control, intelligent automation, energy management, and wellness solutions are available through our network of thousands of professional service providers in North America and around the globe. Alarm.com's common stock is traded on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ALRM. For more information, please visit www.alarm.com.


Contacts

Investor Relations:
David Trone
Alarm.com
ir@alarm.com

Media Relations:
Matt Zartman
Alarm.com
mzartman@alarm.com

Business Wire

Related Articles
BusinessWire

Tech Data CEO Signs the Hispanic Promise

Posted on Author Business Wire

CLEARWATER, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tech Data (Nasdaq: TECD) today announced that chief executive officer Rich Hume has signed the Hispanic Promise. By joining more than 45 other corporations in a public commitment to champion Hispanics in the U.S. work…
BusinessWire

Semperis Named Best Business Continuity/Disaster Recovery Solution at 2020 SC Awards

Posted on Author Business Wire

Semperis Honored with Multiple Industry Awards at RSA Conference 2020
NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Semperis, the leader in identity-driven cyber resilience, today announced that Semperis Active Directory Forest Recovery (ADFR) was named the Trust Award …
BusinessWire

Tanium Announces Key Platform Enhancements to Help Customers Achieve Visibility, Management and Security Across Endpoints—Everywhere and Instantly

Posted on Author Business Wire

Unified endpoint management and security breaks down organizational silos and provides IT teams with unprecedented visibility and control of their environment
NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tanium, provider of the unified endpoint management and s…