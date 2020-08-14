Alarm.com Is a Best Place to Work in Twin Cities for the Second Consecutive Year

BLOOMINGTON, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alarm.com (Nasdaq: ALRM) is one of the ‘Best Places to Work in Minneapolis/St. Paul’ for 2020, earning its second straight spot on the annual list released by the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal. Out of more than 275 companies nominated, Alarm.com is one of only 20 that made the list in the medium-sized business category, based on employee feedback.

Alarm.com is a technology company that helps millions of people worldwide protect and manage their home or business every day through partnerships with thousands of professional security service providers. The Minneapolis office currently comprises more than 200 Alarm.com employees that specialize in fields such as customer support, software engineering, product management, sales and more.

“ Focusing on small victories each day, like nailing an interaction with a customer, succeeding on a particular project or even connecting with our teammates as humans, helps us all feel supported and empowered to succeed in our roles,” said Jason DaCosta, VP of customer operations at Alarm.com. “ With normal life being disrupted to varying degrees this year, empathy and open communication with our team is especially vital. For us, being a Best Place to Work means developing a bond that transcends the physical confines of the office so that we continue to thrive even though we’re apart. Despite some challenges, our team rallied together and proved that we really can succeed in our jobs and maintain an unmatched culture no matter what.”

Alarm.com has been a fixture in the Twin Cities business community for more than a decade. Employees often cite the “all-hands-on-deck” mentality, diversity and inclusion groups and celebrations, and substantial incentive programs as what they like best about the work environment at Alarm.com. This year the company also launched a year-long Apprenticeship program to help foster job creation and prepare workers looking for promising careers in the technology sector.

Alarm.com continues to hire new employees during the pandemic and has multiple openings in the Minneapolis office. Find your career in technology at www.alarm.com/careers.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com is the leading platform for the intelligently connected property. Millions of consumers and businesses depend on Alarm.com's technology to manage and control their property from anywhere. Our platform integrates with a growing variety of Internet of Things (IoT) devices through our apps and interfaces. Our security, video, access control, intelligent automation, energy management, and wellness solutions are available through our network of thousands of professional service providers in North America and around the globe. Alarm.com's common stock is traded on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ALRM. For more information, please visit www.alarm.com.

Christopher Basso

Alarm.com Public Relations

Phone: (571) 620-2025

press@alarm.com