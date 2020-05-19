BusinessWire

Alarm.com Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock by Selling Stockholders

TYSONS, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALRM) (the “Company”) today announced the launch of a proposed underwritten public offering of 5,616,451 shares of its common stock by entities affiliated with Technology Crossover Ventures (the “Selling Stockholders”). The Company is not selling any of its shares in the offering and will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of shares of its common stock by the Selling Stockholders.


Morgan Stanley is acting as sole underwriter for the proposed offering.

The offering is being made only by means of an effective shelf registration statement, including a prospectus, filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on May 19, 2020. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus in that registration statement and the other documents the Company has filed with the SEC for more complete information about the Company and the offering. You may get these documents for free by visiting the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may also be obtained, when available, from Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there by any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com is the leading platform for the intelligently connected property. Millions of consumers and businesses depend on Alarm.com's technology to manage and control their property from anywhere. Our platform integrates with a growing variety of Internet of Things (IoT) devices through our apps and interfaces. Our security, video, access control, intelligent automation, energy management, and wellness solutions are available through our network of thousands of professional service providers in North America and around the globe. Alarm.com's common stock is traded on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ALRM.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may be identified by their use of terms and phrases such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “will,” “believe,” “continue,” “enable,” “ensure” and other similar terms and phrases, and such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the statements regarding the Company’s expectations regarding the completion of the public offering. The events described in these forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to the risks and uncertainties discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 26, 2020 and other subsequent filings the Company makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company’s views and expectations as of the date hereof and are based on information currently available to the Company. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause the Company’s views to change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof.


Contacts

Investor Relations:
David Trone
Alarm.com
dtrone@alarm.com

Media Relations:
Matthew Zartman
Alarm.com
mzartman@alarm.com

