Alacriti Now Offers AWS Well-Architected Framework Reviews

PISCATAWAY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#aws--Alacriti, an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner, announces the addition of AWS Well-Architected Framework reviews to its AWS Cloud Consulting practice portfolio of services. Well-Architected reviews help AWS customers establish good architectural habits, eliminate risk, and respond faster to changes affecting designs, applications, and workloads. Alacriti serves thousands of customers within the financial space and has deep expertise architecting high-performing and secure AWS environments.

“The Well-Architected Framework improves our ability to target areas for improvement and positively impact customer environments much more efficiently and effectively,” said Buck Kulkarni, SVP and Head of AWS cloud consulting services for Alacriti. “We are on the journey of helping our consulting clients build and maintain secure, high-performing, resilient, and efficient infrastructure on AWS Cloud.”

Based on five key pillars, the Well-Architected Framework encompasses operational excellence, security, reliability, performance efficiency, and cost optimization. Alacriti recently completed workload review training through AWS Partner Network’s Well-Architected Partner Program.

“We have a top-notch AWS cloud consulting team,” said Manish Gurukula, CEO of Alacriti. “Adding Well-Architected Framework reviews to our portfolio of services enhances our ability to deliver tangible value to AWS consulting clients while creating new opportunities to generate additional revenue.”

A webinar explaining the Well-Architected Framework will be held on March 26, 2020, at 2:00 pm EST. For more information or to register, please click here.

Companies interested in discussing their cloud environment or conducting an AWS Well-Architected review may email AWSConsulting@alacriti.com

About Alacriti

Alacriti is a fintech company specializing in payments. We also provide software, services, and technology outsourcing for our clients, including AWS Cloud Consulting. Our platform and services are used by organizations representing a variety of industries including financial institutions, healthcare providers, insurance companies, and utilities. For more information, please visit www.alacriti.com.

Ruhsora Magruf

Marketing Manager

Alacriti

908-791-2916 ext.125

ruhsora.magruf@alacriti.com

www.alacriti.com