Alabama’s Official State Website Wins International W3 Award

MONTGOMERY, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alabama’s official website, Alabama.gov, has been recognized with a silver W3 award. The W3 Awards are an international award competition which honors excellence in digital content.

This is the fourth consecutive year the W3 Awards committee has recognized the state website with an award. The website, hosted and maintained by Alabama Interactive, provides essential services and up-to-date state news to its nearly 500,000 visitors each year. With 47% of those visitors being outside of Alabama, it is critical to cater to those visiting the state as well as residents.

The website is specifically designed to offer all services and pertinent information on a robust homepage to minimize page click-throughs for sought-after information. Over 77% of people land on the homepage, making it imperative for the website’s success.

Also incorporated into the website is the in-banner search bar. The live-filtering technology creates a “smart” experience and allows the user to access information quickly. In addition to the live filtering, the search feature also lists the most searched for terms for a more user-friendly experience. Scrolling just past the search feature and helpful links section, visitors can stay up to date with breaking state news in the highlighted “What’s Happening” segment of the site.

The website also showcases a live chat function that provides users the opportunity to speak with a site expert for assistance on locating information or resources. Over 75 people monthly take advantage of this added technology.

About Alabama Interactive

Alabama Interactive is the official digital government solutions provider for the state of Alabama. The company builds and manages interactive government services on behalf of the state and is a wholly owned subsidiary of firm NIC (NASDAQ: EGOV).

About NIC

NIC Inc. (Nasdaq: EGOV) launched the digital government industry in 1992, and continues to lead it, providing a secure payment engine and thousands of digital government solutions across a network of more than 6,000 federal, state, and local government agencies. In addition, NIC is a leading provider of outdoor recreation solutions, with 1 out of 6 hunting and fishing licenses in the United States sold using an NIC service. The Company created the nation's first personal assistant for government and comprehensive mobile platform, Gov2Go®, as well as the innovative, data-driven prescription drug monitoring platform, RxGov®. More information is available at www.egov.com.

