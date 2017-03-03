Al Gore Sells $29.4 Million in Apple Stock

Apple Board of Director Al Gore has sold 215,437 shares of the company’s stock in late February, earning $29.4 million.

According to an SEC filing, Gore sold the shares on February 22 at $136.72 each. Apple stock has been trading at all-time highs over the past month. Gore still owns 230,137 shares of Apple.

Gore, 68, was the former Vice President of the United States from 1993-2001. He is also a partner at venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield and Byers.

Gore has been a Director of Apple since March 2003.