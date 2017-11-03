Al Gore Invests in Globality

MENLO PARK — Globality, which operates a business-to-business marketplace for business services, has raised a new $35 million funding round including investment by former Vice President Al Gore. This brings to $72 million the amount that Globality has raised since being founded two years ago.

Investors in this new round of funding included existing investors THK Equities, Raine Ventures, Al Gore, and former CFO of IBM, John Joyce, and new investors John Danilovich, Secretary General of the International Chamber of Commerce, and Dennis Nally, former Global Chairman of PricewaterhouseCoopers and a member of Globality’s Board of Directors.

The new investment was announced in London as Globality officially opened its new European headquarters. The company now has 15 employees in London. The new hires are helping to expand the new consulting practice – creating the content and developing the network, as well as developing the marketing and legal services opportunities.

Globality also unveiled Yuval Atsmon, a former Senior Partner and global leader of Growth and Innovation at McKinsey, as the head of the new consulting vertical, which adds a sector to Globality’s platform that already serves marketing, legal, energy, environment, social impact and procurement. In his 15 year career at McKinsey, Mr Atsmon spent six years leading the company’s Strategy Practice for the Greater China region, serving as the firm’s leading researcher and spokesman about Chinese consumer trends and emerging markets. He was also a former Company Commander in the Israeli Army and earned an MBA with distinction from Harvard Business School.

Globality CEO Joel Hyatt said: “Our latest funding round indicates strong investor confidence in Globality’s mission to drive the benefits of globalization deeper into the world’s economies by empowering outstanding small-and midsize service providers to partner with major multinational corporations.”