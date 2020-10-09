Ajay Bagal Accepts SIPA Executive Director Position

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#digitalgovt--The Colorado Statewide Internet Portal Authority (SIPA) Board of Directors announces they have selected Ajay Bagal as SIPA’s next Executive Director. “After a very thorough search, the Board would like to welcome Ajay Bagal to lead Colorado SIPA,” said Patty Salazar, Chair of SIPA’s Board of Directors. Patty goes on to say, “The Board is excited to work with Ajay as our new Executive Director and confident that SIPA will be well-positioned under his guidance to thrive in the years to come.”

Formerly the Senior Vice President of Business Operations for CAA ICON, Ajay brings private sector knowledge into the public sector. Some of his past clients and partnerships include Global 1000 companies, technology startups, small and mid-sized businesses, economic development authorities, private equity firms, and nonprofit organizations. This diverse background gives him a unique perspective while providing solutions to issues faced by Colorado governments. “I appreciate the Board’s confidence in me, and I’m delighted to have the opportunity to lead such a great organization,” says Ajay. “Colorado SIPA has a bright future and I know we can move forward and continue to provide the increasing demand for efficient cost-saving technologies to better connect constituents with their government.”

Ajay has more than twenty years of executive leadership experience with expertise in strategic planning, Board operations, technology optimization, operations management, organizational development, corporate governance, vendor management, customer experience, and fiscal discipline. “Ajay immediately struck us as a dynamic leader with a breadth of experience across the private, public, and nonprofit sectors,” said board member Billy Griffin. “We’re thrilled to work with him to strengthen the technology landscape across Colorado.”

Ajay has lived in Colorado for eighteen years and is proud to call the state his permanent home. He is dedicated to improving the lives of all Coloradoans through public service. His commitment to maintaining and building trust is a core value and at the foundation of his diverse professional and social relationships. In his free time, Ajay enjoys volunteering and fundraising for local causes, being outdoors with his family, coaching his son’s YMCA basketball team, and cheering on his daughter’s Colorado Rapids soccer team.

Ajay holds a bachelor’s degree in Economics from Boston University and a master’s degree in Management and Organization from the University of Colorado. He also completed a Negotiation Master Class at Harvard Law School.

About SIPA

Established in 2004 by the Colorado General Assembly, the Statewide Internet Portal Authority (SIPA) is a self-funded government organization created to provide Colorado one-stop access to electronic government (eGovernment) services. SIPA strives to accelerate the adoption of efficient and effective electronic government services by placing more government information and services online to benefit the residents of Colorado. In addition to no-cost websites, payment processing, and event registration setup, SIPA provides SaaS technology solutions, consulting, and cyber security assessments. For more information about SIPA, please visit www.sipa.colorado.gov.

