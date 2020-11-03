Airship Receives Highest Product Scores Across All Three Uses Cases in the 2020 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Mobile Marketing Platforms

For the second year in a row, Airship ranked highest in all mobile marketing platform use cases: Acquisition, Engagement and Retention

Gartner's companion report offers additional insight into products and services included in the 2020 Magic Quadrant for Mobile Marketing Platforms

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Customer engagement company Airship today announced that for the second consecutive year the Airship Customer Engagement Platform received the highest Product Scores across all three Use Cases in Gartner’s 2020 Critical Capabilities for Mobile Marketing Platforms,1 including the Acquisition, Engagement and Retention Use Cases. A complimentary copy of the report is available here.

Gartner evaluated 13 mobile marketing platform vendors as part of the Critical Capabilities report, a companion report to the Gartner Magic Quadrant, offering a comparative analysis that scores competing products or services against a set of critical differentiators identified by Gartner. In Gartner’s 2020 Magic Quadrant for Mobile Marketing Platforms2 Airship was positioned highest in its ability to execute and also furthest for its completeness of vision in the Leaders quadrant overall for the second year in a row (read the details or get a complimentary copy of the report).

According to Gartner, “‘Critical capabilities are attributes that differentiate products/services in a class in terms of their quality and performance. Gartner recommends that users consider the set of critical capabilities as some of the most important criteria for acquisition decisions.”

“Airship is bringing entirely new levels of simplicity, optimization, and ROI to cross-channel customer journeys built for today’s mobile-first consumers,” said Brett Caine, CEO and president, Airship. “For the second year in a row, Airship received the highest scores in all Critical Capabilities Use Cases and was also positioned highest for ability to execute and furthest for completeness of vision in the Magic Quadrant for Mobile Marketing Platforms, which I believe are a clear testaments to the business value we generate for leading brands and partners around the world. Providing exceptional mobile-led consumer experiences has never been more important and, for more than a decade, we feel we’ve proven that Airship is unmatched in keeping our clients at the forefront of innovative digital engagement strategies that grow customer lifetime value, strengthen loyalty and inspire advocacy.”

In addition, Airship was recently named a Leader in “The Forrester Wave™: Mobile Engagement Automation, Q3 2020,” receiving the highest score in the Strategy category (tied) and the second highest score in the Current Offering category.

1Gartner “Critical Capabilities for Mobile Marketing Platforms” by Mike McGuire, Anna Maria Virzi, Joseph Enever, October 29, 2020

2Gartner “Magic Quadrant for Mobile Marketing Platforms” by Mike McGuire, Anna Maria Virzi, Joseph Enever, October 26, 2020

Gartner Disclosure

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Airship

Thousands of the world’s leading brands rely on Airship to spark closer connections with their customers through highly contextual and relevant interactions. Only Airship’s Customer Engagement Platform takes a mobile-first, data-led approach that enables brands to focus on individuals and their needs, not which marketing channels to use. Airship makes it much simpler and more effective to grow customer lifetime value in the omnichannel era.

With trillions of interactions intelligently orchestrated across mobile apps, mobile wallet, SMS, websites, and email, Airship optimizes the entire customer journey across all digital touchpoints at scale.

For more information, visit www.airship.com, read our blog or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

North America:

Danielle Stickler

Mission North for Airship

+1 415-749-9124

airship@missionnorth.com

Corey Gault

Airship

+1 503-206-9164

corey@airship.com

UK:

Ana Williams

Airship

+44 (0)20 3405 5160

Ana.Williams@airship.com

France:

Samira Chakkaf Andalouci

Pepper Menthe Communication for Airship

07 86 11 14 52

Samira@peppermenthe.com

Germany:

Kerstin Bauer

Koschade PR for Airship

+49 89 55066850

info@koschadepr.de