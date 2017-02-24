AirMap Secures $26 Million for Drone Management

Microsoft Ventures – The investment in AirMap aligns with the company’s ambition to power a safe drone ecosystem.

Qualcomm Ventures –The drone of the future will have airspace services like AirMap's directly embedded into onboard computing systems, such as the Qualcomm® Snapdragon Flight™ drone platform, a highly optimized platform targeted specifically for consumer drones and robotics applications. The advanced computing power will deliver robust data and services to support autonomous navigation, beyond visual line of sight.

Sony – Sony is a pioneer in the commercial drone business in Japan through its Sony group affiliate, Aerosense Inc. Sony seeks to expand its drone business globally by leveraging broad technology assets within the Sony group, as well as strong partnerships with innovative startups such as AirMap. Sony is making its investment in AirMap through its Sony Innovation Fund.

Yuneec – Yuneec is a leader in electric aviation with drones focused on hobby, consumer and commercial customers. Yuneec and AirMap are looking forward to working together to ensure a future in which drones are even safer and easier to fly.

The AirMap platform powers the vast majority of the world’s drones, providing the industry’s most comprehensive, reliable, and real-time airspace information and services. Millions of drones and hundreds of drone manufacturers and developers rely on the platform to access and share the data they need to fly safely in low-altitude airspace. AirMap’s data and services are embedded into drones, ground control stations, and flight apps by top drone makers, such as DJI, Intel, senseFly, 3DR, and Aeryon Labs – expanding the reach of AirMap’s technology and solutions throughout the entire drone ecosystem.

AirMap has also emerged as a leader in worldwide efforts to build technologies for UTM, the regulatory and technological framework that will facilitate data exchange and air traffic control for drones, and eventually, flying cars. More than 125 airports use AirMap’s airspace management dashboard to open surrounding airspace to drones, view past and current drone flights, accept digital flight notices, and communicate with drone operators. The AirMap platform also provides solutions for geofencing, remote identification of drones, and sophisticated in-flight deconfliction.

“AirMap is a leader in low-altitude airspace management, and will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the drone industry,” said Nagraj Kashyap, corporate vice president, Microsoft Ventures. “We’re excited to support their growth and, by extension, the growth of commercial and recreational applications for both piloted and autonomous drones. We believe that by investing in companies like AirMap, Microsoft’s resources, platforms and AI technologies can help fuel the future of the drone ecosystem.”

“At Airbus Ventures, we aim to accelerate and facilitate urban air mobility by making investments in related key technologies,” said Thomas d’Halluin, CEO of Airbus Ventures. “Our goal is to help unlock the underlying technologies that will bring about rapid, widespread adoption and transform the whole system of urban travel. We are proud to collaborate with AirMap in helping build the essential safety infrastructure to introduce and secure traffic patterns for autonomous vehicles into the airspace.”