Airgain Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRG), a leading provider of advanced antenna technologies used to enable high performance wireless networking across a broad range of devices and markets, including consumer, enterprise, and automotive, today announced GAAP net loss of $1.2 million and GAAP EPS of $(0.12) for the three months ended March 31, 2020 (Q1-20). The Q1-20 net income decreased $1.3 million from the net income of $0.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 (Q4-19).

“I am pleased that we were able to deliver on our previous financial guidance given the dynamic environment we are operating in,” said Airgain’s Chief Executive Officer and President, Jacob Suen. “More importantly, the launch of AirgainConnect™ serves not only as a critical pivot-point in our company towards our transition to a more diverse solutions capability, delivering higher levels of integration, but also as an example of how our team can make significant innovations in the face of a rapidly evolving market.”

2020 Q1 Financial Highlights

Sales of $11.2 million

Gross margin of 47.5%

Net loss of $1.2 million

GAAP earnings per share of $(0.12)

Non-GAAP earnings per share of $(0.05)

Adjusted EBITDA of $(0.4) million

2020 Q1 Financial Results

Sales decreased 14% to $11.2 million in Q1-20 compared to $13.0 million in Q4-19. The lower sales were primarily driven by impacts from COVID-19 and more modestly by typical seasonal softness in our products sales. Our Q1-20 sales decreased $3.9 million compared to sales of $15.1 million in the three months ended March 31, 2019 (Q1-19). The lower sales were primarily driven by impacts from COVID-19 and a product cycle transition for several large volume embedded antenna products.

Gross profit decreased 8% in Q1-20 to $5.3 million from $5.8 million in Q4-19. Gross margin was 47.5% in Q1-20, which increased from 44.4% in Q4-19 largely due to manufacturing efficiencies and to a lesser extent favorable product sales mix. Q1-20 gross margin increased 2.6% from 44.9% in Q1-19 due to a favorable change in the product sales mix.

Total operating expenses of $6.6 million for Q1-20 increased 13% compared to $5.9 million in Q4-19 primarily due to changes in personnel expenses. Q1-20 operating expenses were slightly higher than the $6.6 million in Q1-19. Q1-20 non-GAAP operating expenses totaled $5.8 million compared to non-GAAP operating expenses of $5.1 million in Q4-19. Non-GAAP operating expenses for Q1-19 were $6.0 million (see note regarding "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures," below for further discussion of this non-GAAP measure).

Net loss totaled $1.2 million or $(0.12) per share (based on 9.7 million shares), compared to net income of $0.1 million or $0.01 per share (based on 10.0 million diluted shares) in Q4-19. The Q1-20 net loss increased $1.5 million as compared to the Q1-19 net income of $0.3 million or $0.03 per share (based on 10.0 million diluted shares). Q1-20 non-GAAP net loss totaled $0.5 million or $(0.05) per share (based on 9.7 million shares), compared to non-GAAP net income of $0.7 million or $0.07 per share (based on 10.0 million diluted shares) in Q4-19. Non-GAAP net income in Q1-19 was $0.9 million or $0.09 per share (based on 10.0 million diluted shares) (see note regarding "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures," below for further discussion of this non-GAAP measure).

Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, other income, and stock-based compensation) decreased to $(0.4) million in Q1-20 compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $0.8 million in Q4-19. The Q1-19 Adjusted EBITDA was $1.0 million (see note regarding "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures," below for further discussion of this non-GAAP measure).

2020 Q2 Financial Outlook

Total sales are expected to be in the range of $10.5 million to $12.0 million Expected sales strength from the Enterprise market, primarily due to a recovery from COVID-19 slowdown in Q1-20 of one of our large Chinese customers, is expected to be offset by pressure from our Consumer market sales, primarily due to the impact from COVID-19.

Gross margin is expected to be in the range of 45% to 47%

Non-GAAP operating expenses is expected to be $6.0 million, plus or minus $0.25 million

Our financial outlook for the three months ending June 30, 2020 (Q2-20), including reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP and Adjusted EBITDA, can be found at the end of this press release.

About Airgain, Inc.

Airgain is a leading provider of advanced antenna technologies used to enable high performance wireless networking across a broad range of devices and markets, including consumer, enterprise, and automotive. Combining design-led thinking with testing and development, Airgain works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Airgain’s antennas are deployed in carrier, fleet, enterprise, residential, private, government, and public safety wireless networks and systems, including set-top boxes, access points, routers, modems, gateways, media adapters, portables, digital televisions, sensors, fleet, and asset tracking devices. Airgain is headquartered in San Diego, California, and maintains design and test centers in the U.S., U.K., China, and Taiwan. For more information, visit airgain.com, or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Airgain and the Airgain logo are registered trademarks of Airgain, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

Airgain cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company's current beliefs and expectations. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding our potential transition to a more diverse solutions capability and our Q2-20 financial outlook. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by Airgain that any of our plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risk and uncertainties inherent in our business, including, without limitation: the market for our antenna products is developing and may not develop as we expect; our operating results may fluctuate significantly, including based on seasonal factors, which makes future operating results difficult to predict and could cause our operating results to fall below expectations or guidance; the COVID-19 pandemic may continue to disrupt and otherwise adversely affect our operations and those of our suppliers, partners, distributors and ultimate end customers, and the overall supply chain that our antennas are used in, as well as adversely affecting the general U.S. and global economic conditions and financial markets, and, ultimately, our sales and operating results; our products are subject to intense competition, including competition from the customers to whom we sell, and competitive pressures from existing and new companies may harm our business, sales, growth rates, and market share; our future success depends on our ability to develop and successfully introduce new and enhanced products for the wireless market that meet the needs of our customers, including our ability to transition to provide a more diverse solutions capability; our ability to identify and consummate strategic acquisitions and partnerships; we sell to customers who are extremely price conscious, and a few customers represent a significant portion of our sales, and if we lose any of these customers, our sales could decrease significantly; we rely on a few contract manufacturers to produce and ship all of our products, a single or limited number of suppliers for some components of our products and channel partners to sell and support our products, and the failure to manage our relationships with these parties successfully could adversely affect our ability to market and sell our products; if we cannot protect our intellectual property rights, our competitive position could be harmed or we could incur significant expenses to enforce our rights; and other risks described in our prior press releases and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our condensed financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this earnings release and the accompanying tables and the related earnings conference call contain certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization (Adjusted EBITDA), non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders (non-GAAP net income (loss)), non-GAAP earnings per diluted share (non-GAAP EPS), and non-GAAP operating expenses. We believe these financial measures provide useful information to investors with which to analyze our operating trends and performance.

In computing Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income (loss), and non-GAAP EPS, we also exclude stock-based compensation expense, which represents non-cash charges for the fair value of stock awards; other income, which includes interest income offset by interest expense; depreciation and/or amortization; and provision for income taxes. In computing non-GAAP operating expenses, we also exclude stock-based compensation expense and amortization. Because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions, and the variety of equity instruments that can impact a company's non-cash operating expenses, we believe that providing non-GAAP financial measures that exclude non-cash expense allows for meaningful comparisons between our core business operating results and those of other companies, as well as providing us with an important tool for financial and operational decision making and for evaluating our own core business operating results over different periods of time. Management considers these types of expenses and adjustments, to a great extent, to be unpredictable and dependent on a significant number of factors that are outside of our control and are not necessarily reflective of operational performance during a period.

Our Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP EPS, and non-GAAP operating expenses measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in our industry, as other companies in our industry may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently, particularly related to non-recurring, unusual items. Our Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP EPS, and non-GAAP operating expenses are not measurements of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to operating or net income or as an indication of operating performance or any other measure of performance derived in accordance with GAAP. We do not consider these non-GAAP measures to be a substitute for, or superior to, the information provided by GAAP financial results. Reconciliations with specific adjustments to GAAP results and outlooks are provided at the end of this release.

Airgain, Inc. Unaudited Condensed Balance Sheets (in thousands, except per share data) March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 22,533 $ 13,197 Short term investments 11,016 21,686 Trade accounts receivable 7,016 7,656 Inventory 996 1,193 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,090 1,361 Total current assets 42,651 45,093 Property and equipment, net 2,140 2,126 Goodwill 3,700 3,700 Customer relationships, net 2,989 3,110 Intangible assets, net 644 687 Other assets 218 10 Total assets $ 52,342 $ 54,726 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 3,568 $ 3,838 Accrued bonus 411 1,385 Accrued liabilities 1,025 1,451 Current portion of deferred rent obligation under operating lease 42 85 Total current liabilities 5,046 6,759 Deferred tax liability 52 52 Deferred rent obligation under operating lease 9 11 Total liabilities 5,107 6,822 Stockholders’ equity: Common shares, par value $0.0001, 200,000 shares authorized; 10,185 shares issued and 9,697 shares outstanding at March 31, 2020; and 10,146 shares issued and 9,681 shares outstanding at December 31, 2019 1 1 Additional paid in capital 97,360 96,622 Treasury stock, at cost: 489 shares and 465 shares at March 31, 2020, and December 31, 2019, respectively (4,849 ) (4,659 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (7 ) 8 Accumulated deficit (45,270 ) (44,068 ) Total stockholders’ equity 47,235 47,904 Commitments and contingencies Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 52,342 $ 54,726

Airgain, Inc. Unaudited Condensed Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) Three months ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2020 2019 Sales $ 11,216 $ 13,026 $ 15,108 Cost of goods sold 5,891 7,248 8,322 Gross profit 5,325 5,778 6,786 Operating expenses: Research and development 2,418 2,045 2,338 Sales and marketing 1,539 1,072 2,274 General and administrative 2,678 2,751 1,995 Total operating expenses 6,635 5,868 6,607 Income (loss) from operations (1,310 ) (90 ) 179 Other expense (income): Interest income (124 ) (155 ) (188 ) Interest expense — 4 1 Total other income (124 ) (151 ) (187 ) Income (loss) before income taxes (1,186 ) 61 366 Provision for income taxes 16 (2 ) 29 Net income (loss) $ (1,202 ) $ 63 $ 337 Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ (0.12 ) $ 0.01 $ 0.03 Diluted $ (0.12 ) $ 0.01 $ 0.03 Weighted average shares used in calculating income (loss) per share: Basic 9,690 9,697 9,626 Diluted 9,690 10,025 9,961

Airgain, Inc. Unaudited Condensed Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) Three months ended March 31, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (1,202 ) $ 337 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation 122 177 Amortization 164 164 Amortization of premium (discounts) on investments, net 7 (82 ) Stock-based compensation 668 514 Deferred tax liability — 5 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade accounts receivable 640 (967 ) Inventory 197 68 Prepaid expenses and other assets 238 77 Accounts payable (291 ) 504 Accrued bonus (974 ) (1,612 ) Accrued liabilities (426 ) (19 ) Deferred obligation under operating lease (45 ) (41 ) Net cash used in operating activities (902 ) (875 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of available-for-sale securities (752 ) (10,462 ) Maturities of available-for-sale securities 11,400 9,585 Purchases of property and equipment (115 ) (159 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 10,533 (1,036 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repurchases of common stock (190 ) (193 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net 70 231 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (120 ) 38 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 9,511 (1,873 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash; beginning of period 13,197 13,621 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash; end of period $ 22,708 $ 11,748 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Interest paid $ — $ 1 Taxes paid $ 22 $ 21 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities: Accrual of property and equipment $ 21 $ — Cash and cash equivalents $ 22,533 $ 11,748 Restricted cash included in other assets 175 — Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 22,708 $ 11,748

Airgain, Inc. (in thousands, except per share data) Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) Three months ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2020 2019 Net income (loss) $ (1,202 ) $ 63 $ 337 Stock-based compensation expense 668 599 514 Amortization 164 164 164 Other income (124 ) (151 ) (187 ) Provision for income taxes 16 (2 ) 29 Non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ (478 ) $ 673 $ 857 Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share: Basic $ (0.05 ) $ 0.07 $ 0.09 Diluted $ (0.05 ) $ 0.07 $ 0.09 Weighted average shares used in calculating non-GAAP income (loss) per share: Basic 9,690 9,697 9,626 Diluted 9,690 10,025 9,961

Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Operating Expenses Three months ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2020 2019 Operating expenses $ 6,635 $ 5,868 $ 6,607 Stock-based compensation expense (668 ) (599 ) (514 ) Amortization (131 ) (131 ) (131 ) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 5,836 $ 5,138 $ 5,962

Unaudited Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA Three months ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2020 2019 Net income (loss) $ (1,202 ) $ 63 $ 337 Stock-based compensation expense 668 599 514 Depreciation and amortization 286 284 341 Interest and other income (124 ) (151 ) (187 ) Provision for income taxes 16 (2 ) 29 Adjusted EBITDA $ (356 ) $ 793 $ 1,034

Q2-20 Projections Reconciliations of GAAP Net Loss to Non GAAP Net Loss, Operating Expense, and EPS and to Adjusted EBITDA For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (in millions, except per share data) Net Loss Reconciliation: Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation: GAAP net loss $ (1.54 ) GAAP net loss $ (1.54 ) Stock-based compensation 0.69 Stock-based compensation 0.69 Amortization 0.16 Depreciation and amortization 0.29 Other income net of taxes (0.10 ) Other income net of taxes (0.10 ) Non GAAP net loss $ (0.79 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ (0.66 ) Operating Expense Reconciliation: GAAP operating expenses $ 6.82 Stock-based compensation (0.69 ) Amortization (0.13 ) Non GAAP operating expenses $ 6.00 EPS Reconciliation(1): GAAP EPS $ (0.16 ) Stock-based compensation expense 0.07 Amortization 0.02 Other income net of taxes (0.01 ) Non GAAP EPS $ (0.08 ) (1) Amounts are based off of 9.7 million shares outstanding.

