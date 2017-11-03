Airbnb Offers Chance to Stay in Lego House

Winners will arrive at the LEGO House and be greeted by Jamie Berard, an experienced master builder and a true expert of the brick. For lunch, they’ll be tasked with building their own orders out of bricks – which will then be sent to the kitchen to be prepared into real food, and served by two friendly robot waiters.

After lunch, the winners will have the house to themselves. Guided by Jamie, they’ll be free to roam, explore and play in the house’s extraordinary experience zones: the Tree of Creativity, built by hand from over 6 million bricks; the Masterpiece Gallery, a showcase of LEGO creations from fans around the world; exhilarating games, and space for everything from engineering robotic cars to directing movies and more. Nostalgic adults can head down to the basement to revisit LEGO history and reminisce over the most iconic sets ever produced.

They’ll cap off the day with one last stop: a bed floating beneath a LEGO waterfall, in a room which has been entirely transformed into the ultimate superfan’s abode. The LEGO House consists of two bedrooms and a living room, complete with LEGO armchairs and LEGO TV. All items are made entirely of LEGO bricks: lamps, alarm clocks, books – even a pet cat.

Details of the contest:

Airbnb and LEGO House are offering a one-time overnight experience taking place on November 24.

For one night, the newly opened LEGO House in Billund, Denmark will become a private playground for one family to roam, play and create.

The overnight experience includes a special lunch and full access to the LEGO House’s Tree of Creativity, Masterpiece Gallery, Experience Zones and more. Along with a stay at the LEGO House, which includes two bedrooms, a living room, a 6-meter-tall LEGO waterfall built out of 1.96 million bricks.

How to enter: Families are invited to describe their dream creation by November 16 at 11:59pm Pacific Time by visiting the listing page for the LEGO House on Airbnb. Winners will be flown in from anywhere in the world. For eligibility requirements and full contest terms and conditions, please see https://www.airbnb.com/night-at/lego-house.