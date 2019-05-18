Airbnb Adds Angela Ahrendts to Board

Former Apple VP of Retail Angela Ahrendts has joined home rental site Airbnb on its Board of Directors.

Ahrendts will be the third independent non-affiliated Board Member, joining Ken Chenault and Ann Mather.

For the past five years, she oversaw global retail at Apple, helping the company reach more than 500 stores in 25 countries. Ahrendts left the company in April. Under her leadership, the Today at Apple program turned stores into gathering places, reshaping Apple’s retail experience to inspire community and unlock creativity.

“Angela has a reputation for pushing brands to dream big, and she told me that’s exactly what she hopes to bring to Airbnb’s Board,” said Brian Chesky, Airbnb’s Co-Founder and CEO. “She has led global brands through transformation, completely redefined the retail experience, and has done it all while putting customers and communities first. I’m so excited for her to join our Board and know her innovative thinking will make us a better company.”

Prior to Apple, Angela spent eight years as CEO for luxury brand Burberry, one of the most coveted and iconic brands in the fashion industry. She led the company’s turnaround by focusing on world-class design and service and emphasizing culture, values and positive energy, resulting in a tripling of the business.

“I am elated by the opportunity to join Airbnb’s Board of Directors at this important phase on the incredible journey of the company and its community of hosts and guests,” said Ahrendts “I have known Brian, Joe and Nate for years and have a deep admiration and respect for their vision, purpose and the positive impact they want Airbnb to make in communities all around the world.”