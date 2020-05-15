AIDP and Andy Khawaja Define Artificial Intelligence Purposes of “ISABELLA” Project

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ai--Artificial Intelligence Defense Platform, a technology start-up creating AI technology for a safer, more comfortable future, and its Founder Andy Khawaja have defined their goals for their pioneer project “ISABELLA.”

Artificial Intelligence Defense Platform was created to build a processing system for the future, one that is able to learn, retain, and perform tasks.

“We’re creating ISABELLA not just for convenience but to save lives,” said Dr. Andy Khawaja.

The recent Coronavirus Pandemic, or COVID-19, is devastating lives and communities. AIDP personnel say that with ISABELLA, “we will have the means to ensure tasks and roles are performed, thus, creating more sustainable environments.”

“My goal in life is to bring peace,” said Dr. Andy Khawaja, “…I want to decrease the struggles people face in different communities. ISABELLA will do just that. People will be able to rely on technology that will perform crucial functions within a community when the community cannot.”

ISABELLA is not being created to replace the roles performed by valuable members of our communities, but to improve their roles. Instead of performing manual labor, individuals would supervise labor.

The future of our communities will make use of technological advancements to improve quality of life. Artificial Intelligence Defense Platform strongly believes ISABELLA is the future.

About Artificial Intelligence Defense Platform:

Artificial Intelligence Defense Platform is creating new AI technology for compatible systems and machines to build a safer, more sustainable future for mankind. Please visit http://www.ai-dp.com/ for more information.

David Herzog

E-mail: support@AI-DP.com