AICPA and CIMA to Postpone ENGAGE 2020 Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ENGAGE 2020, one of the largest accounting and finance conferences in North America, will be postponed until later this year due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. The event is sponsored by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) and the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA).

The original date for ENGAGE 2020 was June 7-11 in Las Vegas. Details on the timing and format of the rescheduled event are still being set, as the situation surrounding the outbreak is fluid.

“We want our attendees, staff and speakers to be safe, so this is the most prudent step to take at this point,” said Clar Rosso, executive vice president for engagement and learning innovation at the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants, the global organization comprised of the AICPA and CIMA. “We also know that families, small businesses and companies of all sizes will be depending on CPAs and management accountants to help guide them through unexpected financial and economic challenges in the weeks ahead, so we are bearing that in mind, too.”

Given the restrictions on normal activities, the AICPA and CIMA continue to explore ways to support our members in their professional and personal development through expanded digital offerings and other virtual learning opportunities. More information will be available on these enhanced options soon.

ENGAGE 2020 attendees who are already registered and others interested in details about the rescheduled event can sign up for updates on aicpaengage.com. More information about the postponement, refunds and other policies can be found in a FAQ on the site.

Several other upcoming AICPA conferences will also be postponed, including the AICPA CFO Conference, which will now be held Sept. 16-18 at the Loews Coronado Bay Resort in San Diego, Calif., the AICPA Employee Benefit Plans Conference and the AICPA Not-for-Profit Industry Conference, with the latter two reschedulings still to be determined. Please visit aicpaconferences.com for more information on events in the weeks ahead.

