 AI Recruiting Leader Mya Systems Secures $18.75M Series C Funding

Mya experiences 3x customer growth in 2019 as demand increases for AI and automation; delivers 10x greater engagement, 2.4x funnel conversion, and over 400k interviews scheduled

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mya Systems, the leading conversational AI platform for hiring teams, announced today that it has secured $18.75 million in Series C funding, led by Notion Capital with participation from earlier investors, Emergence Capital and Foundation Capital as well as Cisco Investments and Workday Ventures. Over the past year, Mya Systems gained tremendous momentum, seeing 3x customer subscription growth in 2019 alone. Mya now supports over 460 brands, 6 of the 8 largest staffing agencies, and 29 of the Fortune 100. Customers include industry leaders such as Hays, Adecco, L’Oreal, Deloitte, and Anheuser Busch.

The impact being made by Mya’s award-winning conversation AI platform on hiring pipelines is transformational. Mya has helped customers automate the sourcing process with 10x greater engagement, deeply screen and qualify 90%+ of applicants and has scheduled over 400,000 interviews with qualified and interested candidates. As Mya continues to establish itself as the leader in the AI recruiting space globally, this investment from one of Europe’s leading Enterprise SaaS investors, Notion Capital, one of the leading HRIS and ATS providers, Workday, and technology leader, Cisco, will allow Mya to further expand on its success in the coming years.

As the first deeply integrated, end-to-end recruitment automation platform, Mya recognizes the need for seamless interoperability between customers’ disparate technology platforms such as CRM, ATS, and HRIS systems and has solidified its deep partnerships and repeatable integrations with leading technology providers including Bullhorn, Workday, and SAP SuccessFactors. This emphasis on interconnectivity through the simple mode of communication sets Mya apart in its ability to surface rich candidate insights across the entire recruiting and employment lifecycle. Mya has won 10+ awards recognizing it for its market leading technology and approach.

“We have seen increased demand from staffing businesses and corporations looking to transform their recruiting process through the use of conversational user experiences. This funding allows Mya to accelerate its mission to create a far more efficient and equitable job market powered by AI,” said Eyal Grayevsky, Founder and CEO of Mya Systems. “While hiring is slowing down in some industries given the current crisis, we are seeing large spikes in demand from customers in healthcare, e-commerce, light industrial, call center, logistics, supply chain, and other industries that have urgent, high volume hiring needs. Mya is uniquely positioned to support those industries that need to scale recruitment due to COVID-19 and our team is squarely focused on helping our customers meet those shifting market demands.”

“Mya’s mission is incredibly inspiring and impossible to ignore. This blend of interconnectivity and communication is the future of recruiting, and we’re excited to now be a part of building toward that vision,” said Itxaso del Palacio at Notion Capital. “Mya's AI recruiting platform has shown tremendous early success in Europe, and with the breakthrough technology they are offering, is by far the best positioned company to make a major impact on this market.”

About Mya Systems

Mya Systems brings deep AI and NLP expertise together with recruiting domain pedigree to disrupt the recruiting operational model as we know it. Mya Systems has established itself as a leading conversational AI solution provider serving hundreds of the top enterprises and agencies including 29 of the Fortune 100 and 6 of the 8 largest global staffing firms. The company is backed by top-tier investors including Emergence Capital, Foundation Capital, Notion VC and Workday Ventures. Mya’s proprietary conversational AI platform uses state-of-the-art natural language processing and machine learning techniques to automate outreach and communications with job candidates across the end-to-end recruiting process, enabling recruiters to prioritize their time with candidates most likely to succeed.

About Notion Capital

Notion Capital is a venture capital firm with more than $500m assets under management, investing in European SaaS and enterprise technology, with more than 60 investments to date. The Notion team founded, built and exited two highly successful SaaS businesses — Star and MessageLabs - and invests exclusively in enterprise tech and SaaS with the ambition to build global category leaders. The Notion portfolio includes Brightpearl, Currencycloud, GoCardless, Mews Systems, Paddle, Topia, Tradeshift, Unbabel, Triptease and Workable. For more information visit: www.notion.vc

