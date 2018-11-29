Agora.io Lands $70 Million Series C

SANTA CLARA — Agora.io, which develops a voice, video and live broadcasting platform, has closed $70 million in a Series C round of funding led by Coatue Management. Existing investors SIG, Morningside and Shunwei Capital participated in the latest round, which brings Agora’s total capital raised to $125 million to date.

Founded in 2014 by Tony (Bin) Zhao, a founding engineer at WebEx Communications (acquired by Cisco) and former CTO of Chinese social media giant YY.com, Agora is a provider of real-time voice, video and live broadcasting solutions for web and mobile applications.

“The Internet has steadily transformed the way people communicate over the last decade, but these interactions will continue to shift as technology continues to advance at a rapid pace,” said Tony Zhao, Founder and CEO of Agora. “We’re excited to be at the forefront of this movement as Agora continues to disrupt the real-time voice, video and live broadcasting space with solutions that are not only transforming the way we think about real-time engagement but also how it can affect our everyday lives, both online and offline. We are creating a new category of real-time communications, one that puts engagement at the core of the user experience, and we will continue leveraging our unique technology and global reach to further transform this space.”

Founded in 2014, Agora has more than 200 employees with offices in Santa Clara and Shanghai, and customers in over 100 countries.