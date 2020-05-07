Agilysys To Report Fiscal 2020 Fourth Quarter Results On May 21 And Host Conference Call And Webcast

ALPHARETTA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agilysys, Inc. (AGYS), a leading global provider of next-generation hospitality software solutions and services, announced today that it will release its fiscal 2020 fourth quarter results after the market closes on Thursday, May 21, 2020 and host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET that day. Both the call and webcast are open to the general public.

The conference call number is 224-357-2393 (domestic or international); and the conference ID number is 9374537. Please call five minutes prior to the presentation to ensure that you are connected. Interested parties may also access the conference call live on the Internet at http://www.agilysys.com/company/investor-relations/events-presentations. Approximately two hours after the call has concluded, an archived version of the webcast will be available for replay at the same location.

About Agilysys

Agilysys has been a leader in hospitality software for more than 40 years, delivering innovative guest-centric technology solutions for casinos, hotels, resorts, cruise ships, managed foodservice providers, sports and entertainment, and healthcare. Agilysys offers the most comprehensive software solutions in the industry, including point-of-sale (POS), property management (PMS), inventory and procurement, payment solutions, and related hospitality applications, to manage the entire guest journey. Agilysys is known for its leadership in hospitality, its broad product offerings and its customer-centric service. Some of the largest hospitality companies around the world use Agilysys solutions to help improve guest loyalty, drive revenue growth, increase operational efficiencies and support social distancing. Agilysys operates across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and India with headquarters located in Alpharetta, GA.

