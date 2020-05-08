Agilysys Offering Webinar Series Presenting Solutions That Enable The COVID-19 “New Normal”

Products for Mobile Orders, Guest Self-Service, Staff Communications, Contactless Payments and More to Help Hospitality Operators Run Their Businesses Today & After Re-Opening

ALPHARETTA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agilysys, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGYS), a leading global provider of next-generation hospitality software solutions and services, today announced that it is delivering a webinar series presenting innovative solutions to help hospitality industry businesses survive and prosper in a COVID-19 business environment. The next webinar in this timely series, “Agilysys Hospitality Solutions for the Covid-19 New Normal”, takes place on Thursday, May, 14, 2020, from 2 p.m. - 3 p.m. EDT. It will discuss Agilysys products that are available today, as well as coming soon, to help properties implement mobile ordering, guest self-service, mobile staff communications, contactless payments and more.

Guest expectations have changed and Agilysys is ready with contactless and cashless integrated solutions at every step along the hotel guest journey.

This webinar will explore:

Which Agilysys solutions to use at each step along the guest journey

What you and your staff can do today to accommodate social distancing with Agilysys’ current solution set

Soon to be released products and features from Agilysys that enable a contactless guest experience

The power of integrated solutions

"Hotels and resorts are facing a new world of healthy-distancing, contactless guest service and new cleaning protocols across their properties," said Don DeMarinis, SVP, Sales & Marketing - Americas at Agilysys. "As guests return, they are demanding to know that they will have a safe and healthy experience. Our webinars are intended to help hospitality operators understand the products and services that are available to help them deliver on those expectations."

For more information or to register for the webinar, visit: https://agilysys.zoom.us/webinar/register

Other webinars in the series include:

May 21, 2020 - F&B Guest Expectations Redefined

Register here.

June 4, 2020 - Promote Your Property & Retain Guests in the New Normal

Register here.

About Agilysys

Agilysys has been a leader in hospitality software for more than 40 years, delivering innovative guest-centric technology solutions for gaming, hotels, resorts and cruise, corporate foodservice management, restaurants, universities, healthcare, and sports and entertainment. Agilysys offers the most comprehensive software solutions in the industry, including point-of-sale (POS), property management (PMS), inventory and procurement, payments, and related applications, to manage the entire guest journey. Agilysys is known for its leadership in hospitality, its broad product offerings and its customer-centric service. Some of the largest hospitality companies around the world use Agilysys solutions to help improve guest loyalty, drive revenue growth and increase operational efficiencies. Agilysys operates across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and India with headquarters located in Alpharetta, GA.

For more information, visit www.agilysys.com.

Media: Robert Shecterle, Agilysys, Inc., 770-810-6046, robert.shecterle@agilysys.com

Investors: Dave Wood, Agilysys, Inc., 770-810-7920, dave.wood@agilysys.com