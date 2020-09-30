Agility Recovery Acquires Recovery Solutions, a Leading Business Continuity Provider for Banks and Financial Institutions

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agility Recovery, North America’s premier provider of business continuity solutions, announced today the acquisition of Chicago, Illinois-based Recovery Solutions. Recovery Solutions delivers audit-ready and FFIEC compliant business continuity solutions purpose-built for banks and financial institutions, helping them protect their people, operations, supply chain, and brand, all while meeting regulatory requirements.

“The need for business continuity options in the banking and financial services sector continues to escalate as compliance throughout the entire supply chain grows in importance,” said Jon Bahl, CEO of Agility Recovery. “Recovery Solutions established a proven process for audit-ready compliance testing and reporting that matches FFIEC guidelines and makes it easy for banks to achieve and maintain compliance throughout their entire supply chain. Integrating the company with Agility helps us further deliver on our promise to help businesses achieve resiliency, especially within the highly regulated banking and financial sector.”

Rick Lavin, CEO of Recovery Solutions, will join the Agility team to assist with the transition. “We are excited to join the Agility family, bringing our depth within the financial sector, and scaling deep industry knowledge through Agility’s more than 4,000 customers, especially those operating within the financial sector,” commented Lavin.

The acquisition of Recovery Solutions helps further solidify Agility’s position as the most comprehensive business continuity solution in the market, and it strengthens the Agility service offering and brand that was previously elevated through the acquisition of Rentsys Recovery Services in 2018 and Preparis emergency notification software in 2019. Agility is a portfolio company of private equity firm LLR Partners.

