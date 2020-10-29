Agilent to Webcast Fourth-Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results Presentation, Sets Date for Virtual Analyst and Investor Meeting

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$A #Agilent--Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) will release fourth-quarter fiscal year 2020 financial results after the stock market closes on Monday, Nov. 23. The company will host a live webcast of its investor conference call in listen-only mode on the same day.

The company will also host an Analyst and Investor meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 9. The meeting, which will be conducted in a virtual format, will include presentations by Agilent’s senior management team on the company’s long-range strategies for accelerating revenue growth and shareholder value creation. The meeting will include a live question and answer session following the presentations.

Details for both webcasts:

Agilent Fourth-Quarter Earnings Webcast

Monday, Nov. 23, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time

Agilent 2020 Virtual Analyst and Investor Meeting

Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 at 7 a.m. Pacific time

Links to the events will be provided in the “News & Events -- Events” portion of the Investor Relations section of the Agilent website. The webcasts will remain on the company site for 90 days.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. Now in its 20th year as an independent company delivering insight and innovation toward improving the quality of life, Agilent instruments, software, services, solutions and people provide trusted answers to customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $5.16 billion in fiscal 2019 and employs 16,300 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

