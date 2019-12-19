 Agilent Technologies to Present at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$A #Agilent--Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced the following presentation will be webcast for the investor community:

What: 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Where: The Westin St. Francis Hotel, San Francisco, California

When: Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. PT

Who: Mike McMullen, Agilent president and CEO

Links to the webcast will be available on the Agilent Investor Relations page at investor.agilent.com.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. Now in its 20th year as an independent company delivering insight and innovation toward improving the quality of life, Agilent instruments, software, services, solutions and people provide trusted answers to customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $5.16 billion in fiscal 2019 and employs 16,300 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom.

