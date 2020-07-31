BusinessWire

AGCO to Present at Jefferies Virtual Industrials Conference

DULUTH, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AGCOIR--AGCO, Your Agriculture Company (NYSE:AGCO), a worldwide manufacturer and distributor of agricultural equipment and infrastructure, announced today that it will participate in Jefferies Virtual Industrials Conference on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. The conference will include a presentation by Andy Beck, AGCO's Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at 9:45 a.m. E.T. Investors may listen to a live webcast of the presentation by accessing the webcast button in the "Investors" section of the Company’s website at http://www.agcocorp.com/company/investors.aspx. The webcast will also be archived immediately afterwards.


About AGCO

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural solutions and delivers high-tech solutions for farmers feeding the world through its full line of equipment and related services. AGCO products are sold through five core brands, Challenger®, Fendt®, GSI®, Massey Ferguson® and Valtra®, supported by Fuse® smart farming solutions. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, USA, AGCO had net sales of $9.0 billion in 2019. For more information, visit http://www.AGCOcorp.com. For company news, information and events, please follow us on Twitter: @AGCOCorp. For financial news on Twitter, please follow the hashtag #AGCOIR.

www.agcocorp.com


Contacts

Greg Peterson
Vice President, Investor Relations
(770) 232-8229
greg.peterson@agcocorp.com

