AffiniPay Announces New Integration with CE21 Lighthouse

Association professionals can now manage their entire operation with new integration from CE21 Lighthouse and AffiniPay

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AffiniPay for Associations is excited to announce their integration with CE21’s latest product—CE21 Lighthouse.

With Lighthouse, associations of all sizes have access to robust association management tools, as well as CE21’s award-winning learning management solution, all from one application. Coupled with AffiniPay for Association’s online payments integration, associations can manage their entire operation with a single account.

"In many ways, AffiniPay's corporate mentality is much like our own. They are committed to being agile and serving their customers quickly and efficiently," said John Davis, President and CEO of CE21. "We leverage many of the cutting edge features AffiniPay has developed such as credit card vaulting—something which allows us to change membership and subscription fees without the customer having to re-enter their CC again."

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, CE21’s virtual conferencing offerings have become increasingly popular, with volume increasing by as much as 400 percent in the last 5 months. Thanks to AffiniPay’s technology, CE21 is working to enhance these features with one-click purchases, allowing users to purchase and begin watching an online seminar within seconds.

AffiniPay for Associations was specifically developed with associations in mind, providing tools that make paying online simple and convenient for members. AffiniPay is trusted by over 150,000 professionals and 8,300 associations, keeping payment data secure with advanced fraud protection and security that exceeds internet standards.

Janelle Benefield, Director of Association Payments at AffiniPay, said, “At AffiniPay, we’re always looking to make payments as simple and secure as possible. We’re excited to power online payments for CE21 Lighthouse and allow all associations to manage their operations from anywhere.”

You can learn more about this new integration by visiting https://affinipayassociations.com/partners/ce21-lighthouse/.

About AffiniPay

AffiniPay is a financial technology company that provides payment processing to associations for dues, donations, conference registrations, and more. AffiniPay also creates payment-based practice management tools for professional service markets, including the market-leading LawPay and CPACharge online payment solutions.

About CE21

CE21 is a technology and services company providing associations, association management companies (AMC), and education providers with cloud based Membership Management and Continuing Education in a single system. CE21 Lighthouse provides organizations with the tools to efficiently manage, customize and deliver high quality professional education and management solutions to its users.

