SIMI VALLEY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)—- $AVAV–AeroVironment, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Arcturus UAV, Expands Portfolio with Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems
Related Articles
Dremio Lands $135 Million Series D
SANTA CLARA — Dremio, a specialist in data lake transformation, announced it has raised $135 million in Series D funding, giving the company a valuation of $1 billion. This new funding round occurred just nine months after a $70 million round led by Insight Partners in March 2020. Sapphire Ventures led the round with participation […]
Merck Buys Afferent Pharmaceuticals
KENILWORTH, N.J. & SAN MATEO, CA — Merck (MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, has signed an agreement to acquire privately held Afferent Pharmaceuticals for up to $750 million. Afferent Pharmaceuticals is a leader in the development of therapeutic candidates targeting the P2X3 receptor for the treatment of common, poorly-managed, […]
Watt Companies Sells Sunnyvale Housing Site for $186 Million
Watt Companies has sold “The Vale,” a 24.5-acre former industrial campus located in Sunnyvale, CA for $186 million. Watt purchased the property two years ago with the intention to redevelop the site into a high quality, urban-infill residential village.