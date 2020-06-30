Aerospike Adds New Partners to Meet Growing Demand in APAC for Next-Generation NoSQL Data Solutions

Aerospike Revenues and Customers Double in APAC Region in Just Two Years as Companies Embrace Data-Rich Digital Transformation Innovations for a Competitive Advantage

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aerospike Inc., the global leader in next-generation, real-time NoSQL data solutions, today announced two new partnerships in Japan with SmartScape and ASK Corporation to meet growth and demand for its solutions in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region.

In just two years, Aerospike doubled headcount, customers, and revenues in the APAC region. Some of the largest, most innovative companies in the region leverage Aerospike to power their always-on, real-time applications at scale, including Airtel, McAfee, PhonePe, Snapdeal, Ola, Dream11, Gaana, InMobi and BigBasket.

SmartScape and ASK Corporation join other strategic partners throughout APAC, including BYG Advantage and Bangsun Technology in China, Hoonar Tekwurks in India and Neural Technologies in Singapore.

“ Every industry, in every geography, has a digital imperative to meet the surging demand for always-on, real-time business models,” said John Dillon, CEO, Aerospike. “ The winners in the new digital economy must have a modern data infrastructure that can handle petabyte-scale volumes of data in real time without increasing operational complexity and cost. Our continued investment in the APAC region enables us to deliver both the solutions expertise and the data platform to power mission-critical applications for e-commerce, digital payments, fraud prevention, real-time recommendation engines and other instant decisioning applications.”

Aerospike’s Virtual Summit ‘20 saw more than 400 attendees from the APAC region alone, with presentations from innovative customers in APAC, including Grab, PhonePe and DBS Bank. At the Virtual Summit, Aerospike unveiled Database 5, delivering breakthroughs in multi-site clustering that uniquely combine strong consistency with support for large-scale, globally distributed transactional applications that require very low latency.

For more information, read the press releases from SmartScape and ASK Corporation.

About Aerospike

Aerospike is the global leader in next-generation, real-time NoSQL data solutions for any scale. Aerospike enterprises overcome seemingly impossible data bottlenecks to compete and win with a fraction of the infrastructure complexity and cost of legacy NoSQL databases. Aerospike’s patented Hybrid Memory Architecture™ delivers an unbreakable competitive advantage by unlocking the full potential of modern hardware, delivering previously unimaginable value from vast amounts of data at the edge, to the core and in the cloud. Aerospike empowers customers to instantly fight fraud; dramatically increase shopping cart size; deploy global digital payment networks; and deliver instant, one-to-one personalization for millions of customers. Aerospike customers include Airtel, Banca d’Italia, Nielsen, PayPal, Snap, Verizon Media and Wayfair. The company is headquartered in Mountain View, Calif., with additional locations in London; Bengaluru, India; and Tel Aviv, Israel.

For more information, please visit https://www.aerospike.com.

Tommy Owens

Look Left Marketing

aerospike@lookleftmarketing.com

(415) 640-4799