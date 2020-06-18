AeroDefense Partners with US Air Force to Develop Ruggedized and Rapid Deploy Drone Detection

AeroDefense Technology to Detect, Locate, Track Drones and Their Pilots to Protect Mobile Defenders Against Drone-Borne Attacks and Unauthorized Surveillance

HOLMDEL, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AirForce--AeroDefense, provider of drone detection technology that detects and locates drones and pilots simultaneously, announced plans to develop a rapidly deployable and ruggedized drone detection system with the United States Air Force (USAF).

AeroDefense contracted with Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst’s 621st Contingency Response Squadron (CRS) and 87th Security Forces Squadron (SFS) through a Small Business Innovation Research grant sponsored by the Air Force Research Laboratory.

AeroDefense’s existing drone detection technology, AirWarden™, is the only technology of its kind to receive a Department of Homeland Security SAFETY Act award that specifies the product can be operated without legal authorization. The announced technology adaptation adds mobility in the forms of vehicle-mounted and portable, rapid deploy drone detection sensors.

Lieutenant Colonel Guarini of the 621st CRS explained, “When deploying to an allied country, we need equipment that operates within their regulatory environment, so AeroDefense technology will be crucial in protecting our troops.” Master Sergeant Kologinsky of the 87th SFS added, “We thoroughly evaluated the drone detection market, and AeroDefense's unique ability to find the pilot fills a critical gap in our ability to defend against unauthorized small unmanned aerial systems.”

USAF and other DoD customers who utilize drone jamming recognize the need for drone detection and alerts so the defender knows to ready the gun and look up. “AeroDefense is honored the USAF selected us to provide airspace awareness US troops need to monitor emerging drone threats at home and abroad,” said AeroDefense Founding CEO Linda Ziemba. AeroDefense anticipates the project will be completed by the second half of 2021.

About AeroDefense: AeroDefense provides fixed and mobile solutions to detect drones and pilots at stadiums, correctional facilities, critical infrastructure, and other high value targets. AeroDefense’s Drone and Pilot Detection, Location and Alert System, AirWarden™, detects Radio Frequency (RF) drone signals, locates both drone and pilot simultaneously, and alerts appropriate personnel via text, email, or command center console. Based in Holmdel, NJ, USA, AeroDefense is a privately held, woman owned company. To learn more about AeroDefense and AirWarden, please visit www.AeroDefense.tech.

