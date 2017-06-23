Aera Technology Changes Name, Raises $50 Million

MOUNTAIN VIEW – Aera Technology has changed its name from FusionOps and relaunched with Frederic Laluyaux at the helm as President and CEO. The company also raised $50 million in new funding, led by New Enterprise Associates (NEA).

Aera brings together proprietary data crawler technology and business domain expertise with new cloud scale and cognitive Skills to enable the Self-Driving Enterprise.

“The leap from transactional automation to cognitive automation is imminent and it will forever transform the way we work,” says Frederic Laluyaux, President and CEO of Aera. “At Aera, we deliver the technology that enables the Self-Driving Enterprise: a cognitive operating system that connects you with your business and autonomously orchestrates your operations.”

Prior to launching Aera, Fred was the CEO of Anaplan, which he grew from 20 to 650 employees, and a $1 billion + valuation.

“Aera has brought together a formidable team and is already helping companies to create autonomous businesses that will keep them ahead of the curve,” said Jon Sakoda, General Partner at NEA.

“Aera is the foundation of our self-driving supply chain,” said Alessandro de Luca, Healthcare CIO for Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany. “It is real-time and intelligent at scale, fundamentally improving the speed, the quality and the impact of our decisions.”