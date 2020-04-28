Advoco Hosts Virtual Infor EAM User Conference Featuring Mobile Announcement from Infor

GREENVILLE, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Advoco, a leading consulting company delivering Infor Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) solutions, is hosting the first ever virtual conference for the Infor EAM user community, Connect 2020.

There will be scheduled events the week of May 4th, and attendees will have access to content throughout all of 2020. Four sessions will be streamed live on Advoco’s Facebook page for the public, not just conference attendees:

Make an Impact: Marty Osborn, partner, Advoco and Kevin Samuelson, CEO, Infor (May 4 at 11 am EST)

Marty Osborn, partner, Advoco and Kevin Samuelson, CEO, Infor (May 4 at 11 am EST) Digital Transformation in Asset Management: Javier Buzzalino, SVP Engineering, Infor (May 5 at 11 am EST)

Javier Buzzalino, SVP Engineering, Infor (May 5 at 11 am EST) Let’s Catchup Where We Left Off Product Roadmap: Kevin Price, Product Evangelist, Infor and Navin Kulkarni, Senior Director Product Management, Infor (May 6 at 11 am EST)

Kevin Price, Product Evangelist, Infor and Navin Kulkarni, Senior Director Product Management, Infor (May 6 at 11 am EST) Spruce Up Spaghetti Cooking Class with Chef Shaun from Soby’s, iconic Greenville, SC restaurant (May 7 at 6 pm EST)

Infor, the event sponsor, will make an exclusive announcement about the next generation Infor EAM mobile application during Javier’s presentation. From years of rollouts, Infor has taken the lessons learned and built out a new framework for users to maximize the flexibility of the mobile application. The new mobile offering allows for dynamic configurations enabling users to truly cut the cord by extending Infor EAM beyond the desktop.

“The virtual event is really a year-long membership with more sessions, live office hours, and Infor is investing more than ever before with their sponsorship,” said Mary Devine, Director of Marketing at Advoco. “In a time when we cannot be together in person, new opportunities are arising like they always do. We hope to provide this unique opportunity for Infor EAM users to commit to learning and to possibility.”

To learn more or register for the conference, visit www.advococonnect.com.

ABOUT ADVOCO

Advoco is a leading Infor EAM management and consulting services company headquartered in Berkeley, CA with offices in Greenville, SC, and Syracuse, NY, as well as remote employees around the U.S. Advoco provides services around Infor EAM implementation, training, integration, and mobility, among others. Clients include Fortune 500 accounts and top private and public organizations around the world. In Latin, advoco means “to call in an advisor.” For Advoco customers, it simply means expecting success. For more information about Advoco, call (844) 423-8626 or visit www.advocoinc.com.

