Advoco Gains Global Recognition, Selected as Infor Business Partner of the Year

Advoco, a leading Infor EAM consulting firm, was named North America Business Partner of the Year by Infor, a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. The award is part of the Infor 2020 Partner Excellence Awards.

A company focused on Infor EAM training, implementation, and integration, Advoco was evaluated against other Infor partners in several key areas. Of the organizations considered for the 2020 award, Advoco had the second largest value of influenced bookings in North America and the largest sum of net new referrals globally.

Marty Osborn, partner at Advoco, commented, “Advoco is the only Infor EAM consulting firm that has over 100 in-house associates exclusively focused on EAM, allowing us to provide the necessary resources when clients need them. Earning the title of Trusted Advisor is the heart and soul of our company.” Osborn continued, “Our customers know that maintenance matters as much to us as it does to them. This enthusiasm for maintenance helps Advoco maintain a high customer-retention rate and quickly build new programs, such as our online Infor EAM training platform.”

In addition to the 2020 Partner Excellence Award for Business Partner of the Year, Infor named Advoco as EAM Partner of the Year (2019 & 2018), Public Sector Partner of the Year (2019), Breakout Partner of the Year (2016), and Best Year over Year Growth (2016).

“I’m pleased to congratulate Advoco for being recognized as our North America Business Partner of the Year. Their team continues to deliver outstanding service and value to our customers,” said Chris Lund, senior director, Go-To-Market Execution, EAM for Infor. Advoco is honored to be recognized for this global award and gives credit to its growing, dynamic, and diverse team of EAM enthusiasts, working daily with inspiring customers to deliver innovative solutions.

ABOUT ADVOCO

Advoco is a leading Infor EAM training and consulting company headquartered in Berkeley, CA with offices in Greenville, SC and Syracuse, NY. By optimizing business performance through an improved implementation and application of the software, Advoco consultants form a trusted advisor partnership to meet the complex needs of global organizations. Beyond implementation, Advoco also provides services around Infor EAM training, integration, and mobility for environments where maintenance matters. Clients include Fortune 500 accounts and top private and public organizations around the world. Visit www.advocoinc.com.

