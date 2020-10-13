AdvisoryCloud Announces Milestone of 9,600+ Advisory Board Placements in Q3

Virtual Advisory Board solution grows exponentially due to remote trends and companies seeking new ways to establish and manage advisory boards digitally

NOVATO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#advisoryboards--AdvisoryCloud, the leading platform for advisors, continues to reach new milestones on its mission to expand the market for advisory work by facilitating over 9,600 placements to advisory boards being built on AdvisoryCloud in Q3. With the global adoption of remote work and even traditional boards operating “virtually” for the foreseeable future, demand has grown exponentially for the innovative Virtual Advisory Board solution pioneered by AdvisoryCloud, with a new company establishing an advisory board daily on the platform at the end of Q3.

“The challenges of today’s business climate have exposed the need for every company to have an advisory board, and AdvisoryCloud’s unique digital solution is perfectly positioned to accommodate both the increasing demand for business advice and the revolution of remote work,” said Jonathan Aspatore, founder and CEO of AdvisoryCloud.

In September alone, AdvisoryCloud was retained by 21 new companies to establish and manage their advisory boards. These companies range from startups to publicly-traded companies, all utilizing the AdvisoryCloud platform to build and manage their advisory boards. Each virtual advisory board includes digital briefings, a dedicated account manager and access to on-demand business advice from thousands of top executives. Most recently, AdvisoryCloud worked with Binary Reign, an association for cybersecurity organizations, to leverage advisors for actionable insight into successful growth strategies.

“AdvisoryCloud’s Virtual Advisory Board solution has been instrumental in connecting me with brilliant advisors whose guidance has helped restructure my brand and organization in a meaningful way,” said Robin Thompson, founder of Binary Reign. “I have never had a resource push me further into my initiatives than the way AdvisoryCloud has, and its virtual program has proved to be the easiest, most collaborative remote environment I have worked with in my career.”

“Companies are seeing the advantages of remote advisory work and our digitally-powered “plug-and-play” advisory board solution, which includes flexibility, ease of management and the ability to build much larger and varied advisory boards to source more diverse input and experience without the traditional physical limitations,” added Aspatore.

